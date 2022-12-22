Watch live: Christmas week blizzard threatens millions with life-threatening conditions, damaging winds

A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast, is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancelations.

CHRISTMAS WEEK BLIZZARD INTENSIFYING INTO POWERFUL BOMB CYCLONE AS LIFE-THREATENING ARCTIC AIR SPREADS EAST

The heaviest snow is occurring along a cold front stretching from the Great Lakes to Oklahoma. Delays at Milwaukee and Chicago O'Hare are increasing, and both snow and wind will become more intense through Thursday evening.

Farther south, a few inches of snow will accumulate across the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Areas with even just a few inches of snow from the Plains to the Midwest will experience dangerous and hazardous travel conditions as wind gusts blow the snow and cause whiteout conditions.