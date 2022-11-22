Watch: Dog rescued after falling through thin ice on Seattle-area lake

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – A dog was cold and wet but otherwise appeared to be OK after being rescued from a partially frozen lake south of Seattle Monday.

South King Fire crews were sent to Fishers Pond in Federal Way, Washington, Monday morning. Video from the scene shows a dog was struggling in the waters some 30 to 40 yards from the shore.

The frightened dog apparently fell through a thin layer of ice and was having trouble getting back on its feet.

A rescue swimmer from South King Fire waded out in the knee-deep lake to reach the dog and help pull it back to safety.