Watch: Dog rescued after falling through thin ice on Seattle-area lake

A rescue swimmer was sent to Federal Way, Washington, Monday morning after a dog was found struggling in the waters some 30 to 40 yards from the shore.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. A dog was cold and wet but otherwise appeared to be OK after being rescued from a partially frozen lake south of Seattle Monday.

South King Fire crews were sent to Fishers Pond in Federal Way, Washington, Monday morning. Video from the scene shows a dog was struggling in the waters some 30 to 40 yards from the shore. 

Dog rescued from icy pond

A dog was rescued after falling through thin ice in a Seattle area pond 

(South King Fire & Rescue / FOX Weather)

The frightened dog apparently fell through a thin layer of ice and was having trouble getting back on its feet.

A rescue swimmer from South King Fire waded out in the knee-deep lake to reach the dog and help pull it back to safety.

