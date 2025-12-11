Washington state resident and her two dogs rescued from floodwaters

A Washington state resident and her two dogs were saved from rising floodwaters in King County on Wednesday.

Christine Malchow was out for a walk with her pets when they were caught in a flooded street near the Snoqualmie River.

According to a Twitter post by Malchow, the Tokul Creek near her home rose to 2 to 3 inches combing with the Snoqualmie River.

Luckily, Malchow and her dogs were rescued by her neighbors who took them to dry land.

Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as a strong atmospheric river continues to slam the Pacific Northwest.

In a press conference, Gov. Ferguson said 300 National Guard members would be active and available starting Thursday to help anyone in need.

The NWS issued a flood warning for much of the western half of the state, after the area received over a foot of rain.

As the storm continues to pummel the state, mandatory evacuations have been issued, with numerous rescues and major road closures.

The storm is expected to continue through Friday.