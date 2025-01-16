Vehicle plunges into icy Potomac River from DC’s Arlington Memorial Bridge

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A crash on the capital's Arlington Memorial Bridge Thursday evening sent a vehicle plunging into the icy waters of the Potomac River, leaving the driver with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a two-vehicle collision caused one car to fall into the river.

At least six agencies responded to the scene, including fire rescue boats, whose response was made more difficult by the icy conditions.

Despite the weather, first responders said they were able to recover the victim within half an hour of establishing a command site and transported him to a local hospital.

At least one other person, from the vehicle still on the bridge, was transported to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to determine whether ice or snow on the bridge contributed to the crash.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge connects Arlington National Cemetery to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and is commonly more slippery during winter weather.

A nearby weather observation site reported scattered snow showers at the time of the collision.

Travel conditions were expected to improve on Friday and into the weekend, as much of the East Coast experiences a warm-up before an arctic air mass moves in next week.

First responders said they conducted three searches of the area and the river to ensure no other victims were in need of life-saving assistance.

Firefighters stated that authorities would develop a detailed plan on Friday to remove the vehicle from the Potomac River.