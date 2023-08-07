130 million in the East brace for severe weather outbreak Monday as Washington sees highest threat in 10 years

WASHINGTON – More than 130 million Americans from New England to the Southeast are bracing for a turbulent afternoon and evening as powerful thunderstorms capable of producing hurricane-force wind gusts, large hail and possible tornadoes develop and race across the eastern U.S., including Washington D.C. which is now seeing its highest severe weather threat since June 2013.

The FOX Forecast Center says a cold front is pushing off to the east from the Ohio Valley. As instability forms along the front, it’s creating an environment ripe for severe thunderstorms to develop and sweep across the region.

Washington, Philadelphia among 35 million under tornado threat on Monday

In the East, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large area of the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast at a level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale. This includes about 41 million people from the Philadelphia area south into the Atlanta area.

However, a higher risk has now been highlighted for more than 13 million people in the mid-Atlantic. The SPC upgraded the risk to a level 4 out of 5 on the thunderstorms risk scale in cities including Baltimore, Washington, Staunton and Roanoke in Virginia, Beckley in West Virginia, and Mount Airy in North Carolina.

"We do have a tornado risk," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "This is going to be for this afternoon and this evening across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, all the way up into portions of Pennsylvania."

Major cities across the eastern U.S. will be at risk of seeing tornadoes, but the highest threat will be found in the mid-Atlantic into the Tennessee Valley. This includes Baltimore, Washington, Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia and Columbia in Maryland.

Millions of people are also at risk of seeing large hail across the same regions on Monday, but the FOX Forecast Center says there's another threat - damaging wind gusts.

Washington sees highest threat of straight-line winds in 5 years

Damaging wind gusts are expected within severe thunderstorms that develop during the day on Monday. However, forecasters have highlighted an area in the mid-Atlantic, including the Baltimore and Washington areas, with a significantly higher risk.

More than 31 million people are seeing the highest risk of damaging wind gusts from the Philadelphia area south through Baltimore, Washington, Durham in North Carolina and reaching into northern Georgia.

The SPC has also included a hatched area where wind could gust higher than 75 mph, which is as strong as a Category 1 hurricane.

"When you have a 75 mph wind gust, we’re talking about significant tree damage and power outages," Merwin continued. "You gotta be ready for this afternoon and this evening."

Anyone living or working in areas at risk of seeing severe weather on Monday is urged to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to ensure you're alerted to any severe weather that may be approaching your area.