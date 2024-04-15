Golf ball-sized hail reported in Virginia as dangerous storms march across mid-Atlantic

WASHINGTON – Powerful storms moving across the mid-Atlantic on Monday dropped large hail and heavy rain along the way.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have already been issued along the line of storms that stretches from West Virginia into the Delmarva Peninsula and southern New Jersey. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats with any severe storms.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts several states including, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Washington, D.C., is also included in the watch.

Large hail already reported

Hail has been reported in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia as of Monday evening. Most of the reports showed hail the size of quarters had fallen.

A FOX Weather viewer shared this image of gumball-sized hail that had fallen in Arlington, Virginia.

According to storm reports from the National Weather Service, the largest hail reported as of Monday evening was in Arcola, Virginia, where golf ball-sized hail fell in Hanson Park.

The forecast

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area centered on Richmond, Virginia, for the highest risk of severe weather – a Level 3 out of 5.

Storms are expected to remain severe through the evening, but the threat will likely wane after sunset. Tuesday should feature plenty of sunshine for much of the region.

Not the only game in town

The mid-Atlantic is one of two areas of the country being threatened by severe storms Monday. A large swath of the Plains is also at a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather. By Tuesday, the highest risk moves into Iowa.