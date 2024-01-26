Small plane crashes into icy Utah lake

HUNTSVILLE, Utah – A small plane crashed Friday into a frozen lake about 50 miles northeast of Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to a Facebook post by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews received a report of a plane crash at the Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville just before 1 p.m. local time. Deputies said they found the plane had started sinking after crashing near the Spring Creek Inlet.

"The pilot and passenger were able to safely get out of the plane, uninjured and walk to the shore," officials wrote in the Facebook post.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, officials said.

Observations from the National Weather Service showed sky conditions were clear, and winds were between 5 and 10 mph at the time of the crash.

Temperatures have been unseasonably warm for much of the country this week after an arctic blast that sent much of the nation into a deep freeze. Salt Lake City, which hit a record low in early January, has hit record highs in the past week as temperatures have been nearly 10 degrees above average.

According to FAA records, the Cessna airplane is registered in Wasilla, Alaska.