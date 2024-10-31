Typhoon Kong-rey blasts Taiwan with destructive winds, flooding rain leaving at least 1 dead
Typhoon Kong-rey slammed Taiwan with winds of around 115 mph, which is as strong as a Category 3 hurricane, when it made landfall on Thursday. Nearly 500,000 power outages were reported, and officials have urged people to remain indoors until conditions improve.
Typhoon Kong-rey slammed Taiwan with winds as high as a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday, leaving at least one person dead and injuring dozens of people.
TAIPEI, Taiwan –The strongest typhoon in nearly 30 years slammed Taiwan on Thursday, leaving at least one person dead and bringing the island to a near standstill as destructive winds and flooding rain lashed the region.
Image 1 of 9
HUALIEN, TAIWAN - OCTOBER 31: A woman struggles to walk amid powerful winds and heavy rain, as Super Typhoon Kong-Rey has made landfall, in Hualien, Taiwan, on 31 October, 2024. Approaching Taiwan with devastating winds and torrential downpours, typhoon Kong-Rey has forced governments across the island to suspend work, classes and several transportation including train and buses. It is expected the tropical storm will make landfall later today. (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 9
This picture provided by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows Banqiao Cihui Palace archway that has collapsed in Banqiao District, in New Taipei City due to strong winds from Super Typhoon Kong-rey. Fierce winds and torrential rain lashed Taiwan on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by CNA / AFP) / China OUT - Taiwan OUT - Macau OUT / Hong Kong OUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -- Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) (Photo by -/CNA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 9
This picture provided by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows a flooded area in Yuanshan Township, in Yilan County following strong winds and torrential rain from Super Typhoon Kong-rey. Fierce winds and torrential rain lashed Taiwan on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by CNA / AFP) / China OUT - Taiwan OUT - Macau OUT / Hong Kong OUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -- Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) (Photo by -/CNA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 9
TOPSHOT - This picture taken and released by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows a wave crashing over a sea wall as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared the coast in Taitung. Fierce winds and torrential rain lashed Taiwan on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by CNA / AFP) / China OUT - Taiwan OUT - Macau OUT / Hong Kong OUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by STR/CNA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 9
TOPSHOT - A man (R) helps a motorist with a scooter amid heavy rain due to Super Typhoon Kong-rey in Keelung on October 31, 2024. Taiwan shut down on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP) (Photo by I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 9
The Kong-rey typhoon is currently hitting Taiwan, the biggest one the country has experienced since 1996, in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 31, 2024. Passers-by struggle against the wind and rain in the streets. Le typhon Kong-rey est en train de frapper Taiwan, le plus gros qu ait connu le pays depuis 1996, a Taipei, Taiwan, le 31 octobre 2024. Des passants luttent contre le vent et la pluie dans les rues. (Photo by Jimmy Beunardeau / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by JIMMY BEUNARDEAU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 9
HUALIEN, TAIWAN - OCTOBER 31: Powerful wave batter the coast, as Super Typhoon Kong-Rey moves quickly toward Taiwan, at a coastal area in Hualien, Taiwan, on October 31, 2024. Approaching Taiwan with devastating winds and torrential downpours, typhoon Kong-Rey has forced governments across the island to suspend work, classes and several transportation including train and buses. It is expected the tropical storm will make landfall later today. (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 9
HUALIEN, TAIWAN - OCTOBER 31: Debris are spotted near a coastal area, as Super Typhoon Kong-Rey moves quickly toward Taiwan, at a coastal area in Hualien, Taiwan, on October 31, 2024. Approaching Taiwan with devastating winds and torrential downpours, typhoon Kong-Rey has forced governments across the island to suspend work, classes and several transportation including train and buses. It is expected the tropical storm will make landfall later today. (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 9
This picture provided by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows a fireman and workers looking at a large fallen tree in New Taipei City due to strong winds from Super Typhoon Kong-rey. Fierce winds and torrential rain lashed Taiwan on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by CNA / AFP) / China OUT - Taiwan OUT - Macau OUT / Hong Kong OUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -- Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) (Photo by -/CNA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Typhoon Kong-rey slammed Taiwan with winds of around 115 mph, which is as strong as a Category 3 hurricane, when it made landfall on Thursday. Nearly 500,000 power outages were reported, and officials have urged people to remain indoors until conditions improve.
Video from Taiwan shows the power of Typhoon Kong-rey as the monster storm lashed the region on Thursday. Video shows flooding caused by the torrential rain that fell and large waves that slammed on shore.
According to reports, a large tree fell onto a truck near Nantou County's Ren'ai Township, trapping a 76-year-old man and leaving his passenger dead. In addition, two Czech tourists who were reported missing in the Tarugu Mountain area have been located.
In a Facebook post, officials said the two tourists are expected to be rescued by Friday when weather conditions improve.
At least 73 people were injured in the typhoon, and more than 9,600 people had been evacuated from low-lying, flood-prone areas.