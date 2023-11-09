Shania Twain’s crew bus involved in rollover crash during wintry weather

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada – A quick-moving storm system that dropped frozen precipitation through southern Canada and into the Northeast U.S. could be responsible for the poor weather conditions reported at the time of a bus crash involving Shania Twain’s tour crew.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said 13 people were injured Wednesday during a multi-vehicle crash that left a crew’s bus lying on its side near Wolseley, Saskatchewan. Country singer Shania Twain was not reported to be on the bus at the time of the crash.

Wolseley is about a seven-hour drive northwest of Fargo, North Dakota, the location of Twain’s last performance.

A weather observation site near the U.S.-Canada border reported a mixture of snow, freezing fog and mist at the time of the crash.

The 58-year-old country singer has not publicly commented on the incident on her social media accounts, but a representative for the singer sent Fox News Digital a statement.

"One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - ‘Queen Of Me’ tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon," Twain’s rep stated.

Due to the system’s origins in western Canada, some forecasters referred to the storm system as an Alberta Clipper.

Alberta Clippers are usually fast-moving low-pressure systems that sweep across the northern tier of the U.S. and southern Canada during the late fall and winter and produce quick bursts of snow and gusty winds.

As the storm system impacted the Great Lakes and Northeast, crashes were also reported on slick roads from Michigan through New Hampshire.

The storm system did not produce historically high amounts of snow or ice, but it was many drivers' first encounter with treacherous wintry conditions this season.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for more than 2 million people in the Northeast U.S. due to the threat of ice and snow accumulations. The National Weather Service warned slick conditions were possible on elevated surfaces and untreated roadways.

The RCMP said the exact circumstances surrounding Twain’s crew bus crash were still under investigation.

The event did not appear to impact the singer’s tour schedule, with stops still planned in Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton in Canada over the next few days.