Tropical Storm Yagi triggers landslides, flooding in Philippines leaving at least 14 dead

Tropical Storm Yagi slammed parts of the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday triggering landslides and flooding that has so far killed at least 14 people. Tropical Storm Yagi is expected to become a typhoon in the South China Sea.
MANILA, Philippines –At least 14 people have been killed in the northern Philippines after a tropical storm lashed the region with strong winds and torrential rain that led to numerous reports of flooding and landslides.
A resident wades through a flooded street following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Yagi at a village in Cainta town, Rizal province, East of Manila on September 3, 2024. Floods and landslides killed 11 people after a fierce tropical storm dumped heavy rain on the Philippines for a second day, officials said September 2. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 10
A resident walks past debris of trash swept by flood waters following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Yagi at a village in Cainta town, Rizal province, East of Manila on September 3, 2024. Floods and landslides killed 11 people after a fierce tropical storm dumped heavy rain on the Philippines for a second day, officials said September 2. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 10
A resident cycles through a flooded street following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Yagi at a village in Cainta town, Rizal province, East of Manila on September 3, 2024. Floods and landslides killed 11 people after a fierce tropical storm dumped heavy rain on the Philippines for a second day, officials said September 2. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 10
Residents push their motorcycle through a flooded street following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Yagi at a village in Cainta town, Rizal province, East of Manila on September 3, 2024. Floods and landslides killed 11 people after a fierce tropical storm dumped heavy rain on the Philippines for a second day, officials said September 2. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 10
TONDO, MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 02: People clean up rubbish washed offshore at the stilt houses in the costal town of Tondo where the poorest of the poor reside in, after Typhoon Yagi (Enteng) brought strong winds and heavy rains to the country, in Tondo, Manila, the Philippines, on 2 September, 2024. The tropical storm slicing off the coast of the Southeast Asian archipelagos has forced schools and work in some regions to suspend, flights canceled, and caused flooding and landslides. Officials said at least four individuals have died, including a nine-month-old girl in the eastern city of Nega. (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 10
TONDO, MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 02: A stilt motorcyclist drives through a flooded road, at the coastal town of Tondo where the poorest of the poor reside in, after Typhoon Yagi (Enteng) brought strong winds and heavy rains to the country, in Tondo, Manila, the Philippines, on September 2, 2024. The tropical storm slicing off the coast of the Southeast Asian archipelagos has forced schools and work in some regions to suspend, flights canceled, and caused flooding and landslides. Officials said at least four individuals have died, including a nine-month-old girl in the eastern city of Nega. (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 10
TONDO, MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 02: Two children walk past a flooded road in the coastal town of Tondo, where the poorest of the poor reside in, after Typhoon Yagi (Enteng) brought strong winds and heavy rains to the country, in Tondo, Manila, the Philippines, on September 2, 2024. The tropical storm slicing off the coast of the Southeast Asian archipelagos has forced schools and work in some regions to suspend, flights canceled, and caused flooding and landslides. Officials said at least four individuals have died, including a nine-month-old girl in the eastern city of Nega. (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 10
A ship is seen on fire along Manila Bay amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi in Manila on September 2, 2024. A tropical storm dumped heavy rain in the Philippines for a second day on September 2, causing floods and landslides that have left at least four people dead, including a nine-month-old girl, officials said. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 10
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi in Manila on September 2, 2024. A tropical storm dumped heavy rain in the Philippines for a second day on September 2, causing floods and landslides that have left at least four people dead, including a nine-month-old girl, officials said. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 10 of 10
Youths wade in a storm surge along Manila Bay amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi in Manila on September 2, 2024. A tropical storm dumped heavy rain in the Philippines for a second day on September 2, causing floods and landslides that have left at least four people dead, including a nine-month-old girl, officials said. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Now, Southeast Asia is on alert for tropical troubles later this week as the storm continues on its journey across the South China Sea, where it’s expected to strengthen into a typhoon before potentially impacting areas of southern China and northern Vietnam, including Hanoi.
According to PAGASA, the tropical storm enhanced seasonal monsoon rains in areas of Luzon, including the capital city of Manila, and that intense precipitation is expected to continue for the next few days.