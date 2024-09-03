Tropical Storm Yagi triggers landslides, flooding in Philippines leaving at least 14 dead

MANILA, Philippines – At least 14 people have been killed in the northern Philippines after a tropical storm lashed the region with strong winds and torrential rain that led to numerous reports of flooding and landslides.

Tropical Storm Yagi, known locally as Enteng, made landfall on Monday in the town of Casiguran in Aurora province with sustained winds of about 52 mph while gusts reached nearly 90 mph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Now, Southeast Asia is on alert for tropical troubles later this week as the storm continues on its journey across the South China Sea, where it’s expected to strengthen into a typhoon before potentially impacting areas of southern China and northern Vietnam, including Hanoi.

According to PAGASA, the tropical storm enhanced seasonal monsoon rains in areas of Luzon, including the capital city of Manila, and that intense precipitation is expected to continue for the next few days.

Local forecasters said an additional 2-4 inches of rain could fall in the Ilocos Region and Abra, but locally higher amounts could fall in areas higher in elevation or mountainous areas.

"Under these conditions, flooding rain and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said in a forecast statement.

According to a report from the Associated Press, at least 14 people have been killed in flooding and landslides brought on by the impacts of Tropical Storm Yagi.

The AP reports that three people west of Manila in Antipolo, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a landslide, and at least four people were killed in swollen creeks and rivers in the area.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, government work and classes have been closed in Manila while the effects of the storm continue to batter the region.