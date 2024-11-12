Images show devastating floods from Tropical Storm Toraji in Philippines

Devastating floods struck the northern Philippines on Monday, when Tropical Storm Toraji became the fourth tropical storm to hit the island nation in three weeks.

Toraji, locally known as Nika, made landfall Monday morning as a typhoon near San Agustin in the province of Isabela in northeastern Philippines.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of about 80 mph with gusts exceeding 110 mph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Toraji dropped between 7 and 15 inches of rain in the nearby province of Cagayan, according to the FOX Forecast Center, causing floods throughout the region.

The water level of the Cagayan River, the longest river in the Philippines, passed the critical level of 11 meters (about 36 feet) at Buntun Bridge and continues to rise, according to the Philippine Information Agency in Cagayan Valley.

Mayor Maila Ting Que of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan called for the immediate evacuation of villagers in flood-prone areas.

About 561 families, or nearly 1,700 individuals, in 35 low-lying villages were evacuated, according to the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. Most evacuees are taking shelter in either village halls, schools or with relatives.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another major storm is expected to hit the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, potentially making landfall in the province of Cagayan or Isabela, PAGASA officials said. Called Ofel, it will be the fifth major storm to make landfall in the Philippines in less than a month.

Other storms to hit the country recently include Tropical Storm Kristine, or Trami; Super Typhoon Leon, or Kong-Rey; and Tropical Storm Marce, or YinXing. Together, they devastated dozens of provinces and affected more than 4 million individuals, according to UNICEF.

The Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical cyclones each year, PAGASA officials said.