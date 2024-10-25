Death count climbs as Tropical Storm Trami strikes the Philippines

Video shared by Natonin Police shows a vehicle driving in reverse as mud rushes down a hillside along what police said was a section of closed road in Banawal, in the municipality of Natonin in the Philippines.
At least 46 people have died, with possibly dozens injured or missing as Tropical Storm Trami wreaked havoc in the Philippines on Friday, government officials said.
Trami, locally known as cyclone "Kristine", made landfall early Thursday morning in the town of Divilican in the northeastern province Isabela.
Throughout its westward path across the crown of the Philippines, Trami dropped about 8-15 inches of rain or more in parts of the archipelago.
A woman uses her mobile phone to take photos of a bridge that collapsed during heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Laurel, Batangas province, south of Manila on October 25, 2024. Philippine rescue workers battled floodwaters on October 25 to reach residents still trapped on the roofs of their homes as Tropical Storm Trami moved out to sea after killing at least 40 people. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial photo shows a flooded area due to the heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Tuguegarao City, province of Cagayan on October 25, 2024. Philippine rescue workers battled floodwaters on October 25 to reach residents still trapped on the roofs of their homes as Tropical Storm Trami moved out to sea after killing at least 40 people. (Photo by John Dimain / AFP) (Photo by JOHN DIMAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - People walk past destroyed vehicles swept away along with debris of logs due to heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Laurel, Batangas province, south of Manila on October 25, 2024. Philippine rescue workers battled floodwaters on October 25 to reach residents still trapped on the roofs of their homes as Tropical Storm Trami moved out to sea after killing at least 40 people. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial shot shows flooded houses caused by heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Bato town, Camarines Sur province on october 24, 2024. (Photo by Zalrian SAYAT / AFP) (Photo by ZALRIAN SAYAT/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial shot shows flooded houses and rice fields near a swollen river after a nearby dam released waters due to heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province, north of Manila on October 24, 2024. (Photo by John DIMAIN / AFP) (Photo by JOHN DIMAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
For reference, the capital city of Manila, which is located in Luzon, typically sees around 100 inches of precipitation a year.
This downpour produced devastating floods and landslides, destroying homes and leaving many Filipinos displaced throughout the country.
The deaths primarily occurred in the northern region of the Philippines with 28 from the province of Bicol, 15 from Calabarzon, one from Ilocos and one from Central Luzon. One death was reported from the southern region of Zamboanga Peninsula.
Another seven are reportedly injured, with additional reports of 20 missing.