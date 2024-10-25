Death count climbs as Tropical Storm Trami strikes the Philippines

At least 46 people have died, with possibly dozens injured or missing as Tropical Storm Trami wreaked havoc in the Philippines on Friday, government officials said.

Trami, locally known as cyclone "Kristine", made landfall early Thursday morning in the town of Divilican in the northeastern province Isabela.

Throughout its westward path across the crown of the Philippines, Trami dropped about 8-15 inches of rain or more in parts of the archipelago.

For reference, the capital city of Manila, which is located in Luzon, typically sees around 100 inches of precipitation a year.

This downpour produced devastating floods and landslides, destroying homes and leaving many Filipinos displaced throughout the country.

The deaths primarily occurred in the northern region of the Philippines with 28 from the province of Bicol, 15 from Calabarzon, one from Ilocos and one from Central Luzon. One death was reported from the southern region of Zamboanga Peninsula.

Another seven are reportedly injured, with additional reports of 20 missing.

"I make this pledge to our people: Help is on the way. It will come by land, air, and, even by sea," said Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Another round of Kristine?

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, or PAGASA, said Trami is currently in the West Philippine Sea.

However, Trami is expected to loop back counterclockwise toward the Philippines Sunday and Monday, according to PAGASA.

It might continue along its eastward path, possibly returning to the Philippines, but that depends on the behavior of another storm, Tropical Cyclone KONG-REY.