New tropical depression forms in the Eastern Pacific with heavy rainfall aimed at Mexico

MEXICO - A newly designated tropical depression has formed off the coast of Mexico and could bring up to a foot of rain to the popular tourist destination.

The Eastern Pacific basin is right on schedule with three active areas currently being monitored: Tropical Depression Amanda, along with newly designated Tropical Depression Two-E off the south coast of Mexico and Invest 92E.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL DEPRESSION?

The latest on Tropical Depression Two-E.

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Amanda, which has downgraded to a tropical depression and is situated far out in the Pacific Ocean, continues to spin into the open sea. The storm was the first named tropical system of the 2026 hurricane season.

Fortunately, Amanda is expected to stay well offshore with no direct impacts to land.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

Closer to the Mexican coast, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas of interest. On Sunday afternoon, one of these areas was designated Tropical Depression Two-E.

The forecast path of Tropical Depression Two-E.

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Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for coastal regions across Southern Mexico. The country could see impacts as early on Monday.

HOW DO HURRICANES FORM?

Heavy rain is expected through the week with up to 12 inches possible, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This storm is forecast to become Tropical Storm Boris by Monday before moving onshore and dissipating.

Further to the south and closer to Central America, newly-designated Invest 92E has a high potential for development in the coming week.

WHAT IS AN INVEST DURING HURRICANE SEASON?

The term "invest" is used every hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Eastern and Central Pacific basins, accompanied by a number from 90 to 99 and either the suffix "L," "E" or "C," respectively.

The NHC said if Invest 92E remains offshore, it could become a tropical depression by late weekend or into early next week.

Ocean temperatures across much of the East Pacific remain warmer than average and are expected to become even more favorable for development in the coming weeks.

Waters near Mexico and farther west into the open Pacific Ocean are currently running well above their seasonal average.

Tropical development at this point in the year is right on schedule, as the first named storm in the East Pacific typically forms around June 10.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Neither area currently has a well-defined circulation, so it will take several days for these systems to organize over their respective areas of low pressure.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on tropical activity and hurricane season.