Weather News
Florida's Treasure Island battered again by Hurricane Milton only 2 weeks after Helene ravaged town

Helene produced a storm surge feet deep that destroyed homes and businesses in Treasure Island, where two weeks later, residents were still working to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Milton's wrath.

By Angeli Gabriel
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The Florida barrier island town of Treasure Island was still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene when Milton roared onshore nearby Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm. 

Helene produced a storm surge feet deep that destroyed homes and businesses in Treasure Island, where two weeks later, residents were still working to pick up the pieces.

Cyclists pass by a home on Treasure Island, FL, on Friday, September 27, 2024, where several boats washed-up in the front yard during Hurricane Helene.

Cyclists pass by a home on Treasure Island, FL, on Friday, September 27, 2024, where several boats washed up in the front yard during Hurricane Helene.

(Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Their road to recovery was hampered Wednesday night, when Hurricane Milton made landfall about 35 miles southeast of Treasure Island in Siesta Key and brought powerful wind and rain to the barrier island city.

The photos below were shot at sunrise after Milton swept through Treasure Island, showing the fresh damage Milton left behind.

A palm tree was uprooted and toppled over near a beauty spa.

Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.

(@TresIslandFL / X / FOX Weather)

A street was found flooded next to a hair salon.

Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.

(@TresIslandFL / X / FOX Weather)

Flooding could also be found closer to the beach.

Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.

(@TresIslandFL / X / FOX Weather)

On a road near a beach resort, debris likely leftover from Helene was strewn across the street. 

Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.

(@TresIslandFL / X / FOX Weather)

"Emergency personnel are still doing damage assessments and search and rescue," Treasure Island officials said. About 72% of Pinellas County, home to Treasure Island, is without power Thursday morning, according to Poweroutage.US.

