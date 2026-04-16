7-month-old found dead inside hot car in Tennessee

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. – Tragedy has unfolded in Tennessee after a 7-month-old was found dead in a car in Monterey on Wednesday.

Officers from the Monterey Police Department were reportedly the first on the scene in response to an unresponsive infant inside a vehicle outside a library.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, it is believed that the child may have been inside the smoldering vehicle for hours, noting that the engine was turned off and windows rolled up.

Despite extensive life-saving efforts, the infant was pronounced dead by officials.

This comes after a 1-year-old girl died after being left in a car for an unknown amount of time in Florida on April 1st.

Inside vehicles, heat can build up much faster than you think. Temperatures in a turned-off car can change as quickly as 2 minutes.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dark dashboard or seat can reach temperatures of 180 to 200 degrees.

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Objects such as dashboards, steering wheels, and child seats heat the air adjacent to them by conduction and convection, while also emitting longwave radiation that warms the air trapped inside a vehicle.

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Over 900 children have died inside hot vehicles since 1998, according to the NWS.