Tropical cyclone could form in Gulf of Mexico as Atlantic basin nears peak of hurricane season

MIAMI — After monitoring four different disturbances for potential tropical development in the Atlantic basin, attention is now focusing on a tropical disturbance that has eyes on the southern Gulf of Mexico just as the hurricane season reaches its climatological peak on Sept. 10.

The disturbance has spent more than a week making the journey across the Atlantic as a tropical wave, clinging to a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms as it struggled to find conditions conducive for development.

This graphic shows the development chances of a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea.

That remains the case as the disturbance currently sits near Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. But forecasts have the wave moving into the Bay of Campeche on Saturday where it could interact with a frontal boundary, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"We have a tropical wave that you can see some rotation in the cloud pattern here that's moving inland across Belize and across the Yucatan Peninsula," National Hurricane Director Dr. Michael Brennan told FOX Weather Friday. "And when that moves out into the southern Gulf of Mexico, well, to the south of this boundary, it looks like it might encounter some conditions that will allow it to try and go on and develop."

The system could pick up enough strength to become a tropical depression during the early to middle part of next week as it slides into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said. The agency has now given the disturbance a medium chance of development over the next week — the highest rating its had in several days.

"We're giving out a 40% chance of development over the next week, so we could see a tropical depression form down here, early to middle portions of next week. And then that could eventually become a threat to, say, somewhere along the western Gulf Coast," Brennan said. "Pretty early to tell. But again, just a reminder, even though we've had a pretty long break here in the Atlantic, we've still been watching lots of systems. They just haven't had a really good chance of development. But this is sort of our best candidate at the moment."

Invest 90L: No longer a tropical threat, but still a flooding threat

Meanwhile, another disturbance that has been hanging around drenching the Gulf Coast for days is no longer a threat to develop into a tropical depression.

This graphic shows a tropical disturbance off the Texas coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system, tagged as Invest 90L on Thursday, now has a 0% chance of development but remains on track to keep dumping several inches of rain along the Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi coasts. The system will likely lose its invest designation soon, but remain a thorn in the Gulf Coast’s side through the weekend, eventually spreading its rain across a wider swath of Florida.

Invest 99L: A budding storm, but not tropical

The low pressure center that developed off the East Coast and was dubbed Invest 99L by the NHC earlier this week is getting stronger, but is maintaining traditional storm characteristics instead of any subtropical dynamics.

This graphic shows the development chances of Invest 99L.

That will take the storm off the NHC’s plate, but the Canadian Maritimes will still have to deal with a storm that is set to bring strong winds and storm warnings.

The storm is staying well offshore of the U.S., but is expected to bring heavy surf and dangerous rip currents to the New England coast.

Tropical Wave in Atlantic has minimal chance to develop

The only other tropical area of interest is far out in the Atlantic, where the NHC is keeping an eye on an elongated trough of low pressure.

This graphic shows the development chances of a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic.

Currently, the trough isn’t producing much of anything but there is a slim chance of slow development as the trough wanders into the central tropical Atlantic Ocean later next week.

NHC: Don't let your guard down

Brennan warns that despite what has become a historically quiet period in the tropics over the past month, don't give up on the hurricane season yet.

"The main message to people is at this point, don't pay any attention to the seasonal forecast. We still got about 60% of the activity in a typical hurricane season to come, even after we get to early September," he said. "And the important thing for people in the United States is that the threat, as we get later in the season, shifts back over closer to us, where we're going to have the potential for system to develop in the Caribbean and the Gulf off the East coast, that can become the sort of short-fuse hurricane events that we we're always so worried about."