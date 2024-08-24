Tropical Storm Warning for Hawaii as Hone's impacts just hours away

HILO, Hawaii — Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Hawaii's Big Island as Tropical Storm Hone swirls closer to the island chain on Saturday. And while a direct landfall isn’t expected as the storm instead passes the island chain to the south, the initial impacts of potentially damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and dangerous surf from the storm’s outer bands will reach the state’s eastern islands by the end of the day.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm force winds of 39-74 mph are expected within the next 36 hours.

Current location of Tropical Storm Hone

Already, Hawaii has closed all its campgrounds through Monday in anticipation of Hone's effects.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Hone?

The National Hurricane Center says hurricane hunters found Hone’s peak wind speeds are now up to 65 mph with higher gusts as of Saturday morning, with the center of the storm sitting just under 300 miles east-southeast of Hilo.

Its current forecast track will have the center of Hone pass near or south of the Big Island from Saturday night into early Sunday. Some gradual strengthening is still expected at least over the next two days, with Hone likely to become a hurricane on Sunday and Monday as it spins southwest of the Big Island.

Hone forecast cone

The center of the tropical storm is expected to remain far enough south of the islands to prevent a direct landfall, but the storm will pass close enough to bring heavy rain and strong winds to many of the islands, especially on the mountain downslope areas.

What are the expected wind impacts for Hone?

Strong and gusty winds are forecast to arrive on the Big Island Saturday evening, with widespread gusts of 50 mph likely late Saturday into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest gusts are expected along the South Point/Ka Lae area, and along the downslopes of the island’s vast mountains.

Wind Gust Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Pressure gradients will tighten across the rest of the island chain as Hone continues its trek west through the weekend, with winds of 25-35 mph gusting as high as 50 mph likely across Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau and Oahu into Monday morning. A Wind Advisory is now in effect for those islands.

What are the expected rain impacts with Hone?

Even without a direct landfall, Hone will bring widespread heavy rainfall into Hawaii, where the moist, tropically-infused winds will slam into the windward side of the mountains along the islands, squeezing out torrential downpours.

Rainfall Forecast

(FOX Weather)



As much as 5-10 inches of rain is forecast along the windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, with isolated areas receiving even higher amounts. Meanwhile, embedded showers and thunderstorms from Hone’s rainbands will bring quick accumulations and potential for localized flash flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Big Island starting Saturday afternoon.

For the rest of the islands, about 2-4 inches of rain is expected on the windward sides with showers and thunderstorms spreading east to west along the chain Sunday into early next week.

In addition, life-threatening surf and rip currents are expected along the Hawaiian beaches through the weekend.

Wind and rain will decrease from east to west at the start of next week as Hone moves away and typical trade winds return, but forecasters will be keeping an eye on potentially renewed heavy rainfall later in the week as moisture from Hurricane Gilma moves closer.

Dry, gusty winds ahead of Hone ramp up fire threat

While the windward sides of the islands await the heavy rains from Hone, the rain-shadowed leeward sides face dangerous wildfire conditions Saturday. Drier air is pushing into Hawaii ahead of Hone’s arrival, and the combination of a dry air mass and increasing downslope winds ahead of Hone has prompted Fire Weather Warnings for the leeward of the islands through Saturday afternoon.

While this atmospheric set up is nowhere near as dire as what triggered the deadly wildfires in Maui in 2023 as a much stronger Hurricane Dora passed to the south, fire weather conditions are present through the day. The threat will decrease later Saturday as rain and more humid air moves in from Hone.

Two other tropical systems lurk behind Hone

It's not just one, but three tropical systems in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean under watch from the National Hurricane Center.

The strongest of the systems is Hurricane Gilma, which is about 1,700 miles away from Hawaii. Similar to Hone, Gilma is moving westerly or west-northwest, in the general direction of Hawaii.

The once-Category 3 hurricane had plenty of warm water and sufficient moisture, which allowed the tropical cyclone to strengthen into a major hurricane. But those ingredients are running out, and Gilma has since weakened to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph peak winds as of Saturday morning.

Tracking the tropics

Gilma is expected to remain a hurricane through much of the upcoming weekend, but the National Hurricane Center forecasts weakening during the next several days with the storm dropping below tropical storm status well before any approach to Hawaii. And due to its slow forward speed of about 6 mph, the storm system’s closest approach to Hawaii would likely not occur until around the Labor Day weekend.

But while Gilma may no longer be organized by the time it would near Hawaii, forecasters are watching for potential of a renewed round of heavy rains from the storm's remnants.

Behind Gilma is a third tropical disturbance designated as Invest 92E. Some strengthening is forecast, likely becoming a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week, the NHC said. If it reaches tropical storm strength, it will be named Hector.

The hurricane season in both the Central and Eastern Pacific runs through Nov. 30.