Tropical Depression 19 forms in Atlantic while storm system expected to bring heavy rain to Gulf Coast

The tropics are remaining active with less than two months remaining in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season with the formation of Tropical Depression Nineteen in the eastern Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico, but it remains unlikely the system will develop into a cyclone.

Where is Tropical Depression 19

Tracking Tropical Depression 19

Tropical Depression Nineteen is located closer to Africa than any other continent and has sustained winds less than 39 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Depression Nineteen is moving in a general west to west-northwest heading and this directional heading will continue for at least another day before a more substantial turn to the north.

The tropical depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Sean, but during its lifespan, stay well away from any landmasses and well out to sea.

By the weekend, the cyclone is expected to weaken and lose its tropical cyclone characteristics.

Tracking Tropical Depression 19

Approaching the end of season for development in eastern Atlantic

The Atlantic Basin sees about one storm a year that develops around the Cabo Verde Islands in either the final days of September or in October.

In 2022, Tropical Depression Twelve developed on Oct. 4 southwest of the African islands but never strengthened into a named storm.

The last named storm to traverse the eastern Atlantic this late in the hurricane season was Victor in 2021. Victor organized into a tropical storm on Sept. 21 and dissipated by Oct. 5.