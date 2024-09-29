Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

Tropical Depression Twelve formed in the eastern Atlantic on Sunday evening and is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified by numbers rather than names.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system is expected to strengthen and will likely become Tropical Storm Kirk.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tropical Depression Twelve.

Where is Tropical Depression 12?

Tropical Depression Twelve is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, about 585 miles west-southwest from the Cabo Verde Islands.

The outlook for TD 12.

What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 12?

The National Hurricane Center warns Tropical Depression Twelve could become a "formidable" hurricane later this week.

"Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next day or so followed by a faster rate of intensification by the middle portion of this week," the NHC said Sunday.

Forecast cone for TD 12.

What are the impacts of Tropical Depression 12?

It is too early to tell if Tropical Depression Twelve will pose a threat to the U.S. at this time, however, computer models currently keep the storm out over open waters.

