Weather News
Published Updated

St. Louis goes under Tornado Warning just weeks after deadly tornado

Authorities reported damage to trees and buildings from Wednesday's storm near Wildwood, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from Chesterfield, Missouri, on Wednesday shows a tornado-warned storm moving through, blocking visibility. 

Watch: Tornado-warned storm moves into St. Louis area weeks after deadly tornado

ST. LOUIS – Just weeks after St. Louis experienced a deadly tornado that killed five people, another tornado warning was issued Wednesday for the city.

The National Weather Service issued a radar-confirmed tornado warning for St. Louis and University City until 3:30 p.m. Central Time, for a storm that was approaching the city. Other areas such as St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield and St. Peters were also put under a warning. 

A trooper from Missouri State Highway Patrol reported damage to trees and buildings along Highway 109 in Wildwood, Missouri, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The warning included some of the same areas of the St. Louis metro that were destroyed by an EF-3 tornado on May 16. Five people were killed. 

Tornado damage in St. Louis

Damage from a tornado that went through St. Louis on May 16, 2025. 

(FOX Weather)

The deadly storm was part of a system that has millions of people across several states on alert for the potential of tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said more than 5,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the tornado

STARK BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS OF ST. LOUIS REVEAL DESTRUCTION AFTER DEADLY TORNADO

Intense moments were caught on camera when construction workers in St. Louis were forced to take shelter in their truck as a violent tornado moved over their immediate area, on Friday, May 16 (Video Credit: Alexander Hoffman via Storyful).

FILE – St. Louis construction workers ride out destructive twister in their truck

No injuries or additional damage have been reported in St. Louis from Wednesday's storm. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

