St. Louis goes under Tornado Warning just weeks after deadly tornado

ST. LOUIS – Just weeks after St. Louis experienced a deadly tornado that killed five people, another tornado warning was issued Wednesday for the city.

The National Weather Service issued a radar-confirmed tornado warning for St. Louis and University City until 3:30 p.m. Central Time, for a storm that was approaching the city. Other areas such as St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield and St. Peters were also put under a warning.

A trooper from Missouri State Highway Patrol reported damage to trees and buildings along Highway 109 in Wildwood, Missouri, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The warning included some of the same areas of the St. Louis metro that were destroyed by an EF-3 tornado on May 16. Five people were killed.

The deadly storm was part of a system that has millions of people across several states on alert for the potential of tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said more than 5,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the tornado .

STARK BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS OF ST. LOUIS REVEAL DESTRUCTION AFTER DEADLY TORNADO

No injuries or additional damage have been reported in St. Louis from Wednesday's storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.