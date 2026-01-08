Tornado rips through Purcell, Oklahoma spawning trail of damage as severe storms barrel across Plains

PURCELL, Okla. – A radar-confirmed tornado ripped across Interstate 35 and part of Purcell, Oklahoma on Thursday morning, knocking down power lines as a powerful line of thunderstorms barreled their way across the Southern Plains.

No one was injured, but western parts of the city were damaged, Purcell Police told FOX Weather.

Storms are ongoing across parts of the Southern Plains and NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms from Oklahoma City to Tulsa, including the potential for more tornadoes.

Purcell Police Chief Bobby Elmore said the storm moved northeast across the city, knocking down light and power poles around 7:30 a.m. local time. Power outages and gas leaks were confirmed.

A semi-trick was flipped on I-35.

The City of Stillwater sent mutual aid to Purcell, Elmore said.

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

Video from storm trackers showed tree limbs strewn across houses.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri through 12 p.m. CT.

More severe storms will be possible Thursday across the Mississippi River Valley from St. Louis to Oklahoma City and as far south as Monroe, Louisiana. These storms are being driven by a cold front moving ahead of a powerful cross-country system that is set to bring rain to millions across the Plains, Mississippi Valley, and Midwest.