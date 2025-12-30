Top 5 fascinating weather moments of 2025

The year 2025 has been filled with plenty of ups and downs in the world of weather, but not without some interesting moments caught on camera during our around-the-clock coverage.

Exclusive FOX Weather footage has captured some of the most notable moments of 2025.

Snow angel fun

At number five on the list, we have Brandy Campbell reporting from a winter wonderland in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where communities saw the potential for the biggest snowstorm in 60 years, but fell short in February.

The area isn’t used to much snowfall, as Campbell interviewed a father-daughter duo, Michael and Quinn, who were enjoying the fresh snow as the area was coated amid winter weather.

"This doesn’t happen very often around here, from what people are talking about," Michael explained as he enjoyed the snow. "We are very excited."

Campbell couldn’t resist indulging in winter activities as she lay out and created a textbook form of a snow angel with her fellow bystanders. Campbell captured the pure excitement of the father and daughter.

Chicago walloped by historic snow

Coming in at number four, we have Robert Ray capturing a unique moment during his coverage of the historic snow that blanketed Chicago, wrapping up on Nov. 29.

Ray reports from a Christmas market where people were indulging in the holiday festivities, drinking warm wine and other tasty treats. All this as Chicago experienced its snowiest November day on record.

Ray captured the moment a large chunk of snow fell from the roof, landing on a woman’s head. Luckily, she was OK, but this shows how snow accumulation rose quickly during the historic event.

North Carolina home collapse

At number three on our list, we have a much more extreme moment captured on camera amid dangerous, heavy flooding in North Carolina, which caused many homes to collapse.

At least 15 homes collapsed on the North Carolina Outer Banks in one month after back-to-back hurricanes and coastal storms heavily eroded beaches.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was on the scene in Buxton, North Carolina, covering the dramatic event as intense winds, waves, tides and rising sea levels caused significant erosion of the sand where homes are located.

Byrne captured the unexpected moment when a home finally gave way under the heavy flooding, crashing down and sending waves and debris onto the shore.

According to the National Park Service, 27 homes have collapsed on the shoreline since 2020.

Shattering expectations amid Hurricane Melissa

At number two on the list, we have a shocking moment in which the glass doors of a home in St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, failed under intense winds.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray traveled to Jamaica to cover Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall near New Hope as a Category 5 hurricane with winds exceeding 185 mph. That makes Melissa the third-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, and is tied for the strongest land-falling hurricane on record.

Eventually, a record-breaking wind speed was observed at 252 mph, making it the strongest hurricane wind ever recorded, and you can see why as the glass doors to a home are suddenly ripped away, sending shards of glass around the residence.

Winds roar outside, lashing the trees in the background of the footage. Luckily, Ray and his team were able to relocate safely to another part of the house.

Hurricane Melissa is the first landfall of a Category 5 hurricane since Hurricane Dorian struck the northwestern Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019.

Tornado coverage montage

Coming in at number one, we have incredible tornado footage captured by FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic.

Copic has traveled throughout the U.S., capturing some of the most extreme weather events to hit communities.

In his extensive coverage of tornadoes this year, there was a historic outbreak in North Dakota.

More than 20 tornadoes were reported on Sept. 14 across 200 miles between Mobridge, South Dakota, and Minot, North Dakota.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Bismarck and Grand Forks said that this storm officially broke the state’s yearly tornado record. The previous record was 61 tornadoes in 1999.

Copic is filmed getting as close as possible to the deadly twisters for the best exclusive footage. Along with storm chaser Corey Gerken, he continues to cover the worst tornadoes and provide expert analysis.