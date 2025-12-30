Snow possible in New York City and Boston for New Year's Eve celebrations

NEW YORK CITY - Light snow is possible in New York City on New Year's Eve as a fast-moving clipper system passes through the Northeast.

A weak area of low pressure is developing over southern Canada and will move east into the Great Lakes starting Wednesday.

NEW YEAR'S WEATHER OUTLOOK: HOW WILL YOUR REGION WRAP UP 2025 AND RING IN THE NEW YEAR?

Clipper forecast for the Northeast.

With cold air already in place, snow will spread from Ohio into Pennsylvania before pushing into the Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Snowfall amounts with this clipper will be light, as the system is lacking moisture.

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE AS ARCTIC BLAST SETTLES ACROSS EASTERN U.S. AFTER RECORD-SETTING HEAT

Snow forecast New Year's Day at midnight.

In New York City and Boston, any snow that falls will likely be light, equating to only a dusting, and it will be sporadic, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Snow will be knocking on New York City's door around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, and likely will start to fall right around midnight to ring in the new year.

Farther west, across western Pennsylvania and into West Virginia, snowfall could be more impactful, with totals of 3 to 5 inches possible and locally higher amounts in the higher terrain.

By Thursday morning, the clipper will move out of the Northeast into Canada.