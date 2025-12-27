New Year's weather outlook: How will your region wrap up 2025 and ring in the new year?

New year, new weather. After a year of wild weather, how will your region roll into the new year?

The arrival of the New Year will bring yet another shift in the weather pattern, setting the stage for the start of 2026.

Though a ridge of high pressure produced record-breaking temperatures in over 620 locations on Christmas week, more than 230 million Americans are expected to experience below-average temperatures early next week.

Highs in Minneapolis will drop into the teens on Sunday and Monday, while cities from Syracuse, New York, through much of New England are expected to see morning lows in the 20s and teens on Tuesday morning.

This graphic displays the New Year’s Eve forecast across the Lower 48.

The National Weather Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day temperature outlook highlights below-average temperatures covering much of the eastern United States.

Current forecasts suggest New Year’s Day will remain relatively dry and seasonable across the East, just after the Northeast was blanketed in snow courtesy of a powerful winter storm that delivered the most snow to New York City in over three years.

Out West, the active pattern briefly takes a pause on Monday and Tuesday before the next chance for rain and mountain snow arrives for New Year’s Day on Thursday. A weaker series of storms is expected from Seattle to Los Angeles, with impacts significantly lower than those experienced on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the Central and Southeastern United States should remain quiet and warmer than average through New Year’s Eve. As with any long-range forecast, details may evolve, so stay with the FOX Forecast Center for updates through the weekend.

Looking further ahead into the New Year, the overall pattern is expected to become more active, with deeper dips in the jet stream and cooler air returning to the Northern Tier.

This aligns with Climate Prediction Center outlooks for January that favor cooler conditions across the North and warmer temperatures across the South, typical of a weak La Niña winter, along with above-average precipitation across the Midwest and the Northwest.