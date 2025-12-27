Search
New Year's weather outlook: How will your region wrap up 2025 and ring in the new year?

By Kieran Sullivan
New year, new weather. After a year of wild weather, how will your region roll into the new year?

The arrival of the New Year will bring yet another shift in the weather pattern, setting the stage for the start of 2026.

Fireworks light up sky over Statue of Liberty during New Year celebrations

FILE: NEW YORK, US - JANUARY 01: Fireworks lit up the sky behind the Statue of Liberty during the new year celebrations in New York City, United States on Sunday night, on January 01, 2024.

(Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Though a ridge of high pressure produced record-breaking temperatures in over 620 locations on Christmas week, more than 230 million Americans are expected to experience below-average temperatures early next week.

NEXT MAJOR STORM SYSTEM THREATENS MILLIONS WITH HIGH WINDS, SNOW AND RAIN

Highs in Minneapolis will drop into the teens on Sunday and Monday, while cities from Syracuse, New York, through much of New England are expected to see morning lows in the 20s and teens on Tuesday morning.

This graphic displays the New Year’s Eve forecast across the Lower 48.
(FOX Weather)

 

The National Weather Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day temperature outlook highlights below-average temperatures covering much of the eastern United States. 

MASSIVE WINTER STORM CAUSES TRAVEL NIGHTMARE IN NORTHEAST

Current forecasts suggest New Year’s Day will remain relatively dry and seasonable across the East, just after the Northeast was blanketed in snow courtesy of a powerful winter storm that delivered the most snow to New York City in over three years. 

People walk in the snow in Central Park in New York City on December 27, 2025. New York City receieved around 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow overnight.

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Out West, the active pattern briefly takes a pause on Monday and Tuesday before the next chance for rain and mountain snow arrives for New Year’s Day on Thursday. A weaker series of storms is expected from Seattle to Los Angeles, with impacts significantly lower than those experienced on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED ACROSS LOS ANGELES METRO FROM FLOODING, RAIN

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Blue skies and warm weather saw surfers head out near the Manhattan Beach Pier on Christmas morning, December 25, 2025 in Manhattan Beach, California.

(Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Central and Southeastern United States should remain quiet and warmer than average through New Year’s Eve. As with any long-range forecast, details may evolve, so stay with the FOX Forecast Center for updates through the weekend.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Looking further ahead into the New Year, the overall pattern is expected to become more active, with deeper dips in the jet stream and cooler air returning to the Northern Tier. 

A snowplow drives down a street during a snowstorm in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

(Getty Images / Getty Images)

This aligns with Climate Prediction Center outlooks for January that favor cooler conditions across the North and warmer temperatures across the South, typical of a weak La Niña winter, along with above-average precipitation across the Midwest and the Northwest.

