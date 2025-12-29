Eastern U.S. braces for arctic plunge after record-setting heat last week

Record heat in parts of the U.S. quickly faded as cold winter temperatures returned just in time for the new year.

Some areas across the U.S. experienced their warmest December day on Sunday, including St. Louis, Missouri, which recorded a temperature of 78 degrees, the warmest on record for the month. Within hours, that number drastically fell.

Some areas experienced a 30-degree temperature drop as a powerful cold front moved across most of the central and eastern U.S., and Americans are now bracing for an arctic blast just after brief relief.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, cold arctic air will move into the Northeast starting Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

Locations such as Syracuse, New York, are under a Winter Storm Warning until New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday morning, nearly 240 million Americans will experience below-average temperatures.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures across the United States.

Major cities such as Atlanta will go from a high of nearly 70 degrees on Sunday to a low of about 28 degrees on Tuesday morning, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Due to the frigid conditions, this could pose a threat to travelers for New Year’s Eve celebrations, as recent rain and wintry conditions could cause black ice and unsafe road conditions.

That isn’t the worst of it, as morning lows will fall into the single digits in cities such as Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Chicago, and across the interior Northeast.

Over the last 24 hours, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport has recorded 5.8 inches of snow with more on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

The FOX Forecast Center said much of the eastern U.S. will see closer to average temps for later December and early January.

But another surge of chilly air is expected to settle in across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast into New Year's Day.

With changing weather conditions, it is important to be prepared for the worst; intense winter weather can be dangerous.

