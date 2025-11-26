See the top five National Parks in America to visit during your winter holiday travels

Are you looking for a marvelous winter getaway in the United States for your holiday travels?

FOX Weather has got you covered with a top five ranking of National Parks to visit during the winter months this year for family travelers, adventure seekers, tourists looking to beat the crowds and more.

Zion National Park

Starting at number one on the list, we have Zion National Park in Utah, an obvious choice for adventure seekers.

If you are afraid of dropping temperatures, this may not be the best choice for you, as the temperatures can range from 50 to 60 degrees during the day.

Despite the cold weather, it is a photogenic paradise for people looking to snap photos of the park, especially at higher elevations where snow accumulates.

The area has a wide variety of hiking trails to explore, each categorized by difficulty, ranging from easy to strenuous.

Grand Canyon National Park

Second on our list is Grand Canyon National Park, which is especially appealing to visitors during winter, when crowds are typically smaller. The snow-covered trails help create breathtaking views for hiking, wildlife viewing, and stargazing.

If you are lucky, you may be able to spot a bald eagle or mule deer frolicking in the snow.

The South Rim of the park is open year-round for visitors. Here are lodges available for reservations, opportunities to camp outside, and an RV campground.

Mesa Verde National Park

The third park on our list of desirable destinations is Mesa Verde National Park. Located in Colorado, the park helps protect the rich cultural heritage of 25 pueblos and tribes in the region.

The region is perfect for adventure seekers who aren’t afraid of winter weather. With elevations ranging from 7,000 to 8,500 feet, snow is possible anytime from October through May, according to National Park Officials. The park offers cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, which can be a very peaceful experience, especially when fewer crowds are present.

All activities in the park during the winter are self-guided, allowing visitors to explore open areas. Areas to explore include the Spruce Tree House, which is the park’s third largest and best-preserved cliff dwelling. Constructed between 1211 and 1278, it was built into a natural alcove, containing 130 rooms, and can house up to 80 people, according to the National Park Service.

The park offers a wealth of options to explore, from nature to architecture.

Arches National Park

Fourth on our list is Arches National Park in Utah. The region is beautiful and peaceful in winter, with fewer crowds due to the cold, compared to summer.

This is a perfect location for outdoor enthusiasts and families who enjoy nature.

There are 25 campsites open at the Devils Garden Campsite from November to February on a first-come, first-served basis.

The average high temperatures range from 30 to 50 degrees, while the average lows range from 0 to 20 degrees. Be sure to dress appropriately if you plan on visiting the park this winter.

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park comes in at number five on our listing. The park offers abundant natural beauty for families of all ages to explore.

Yosemite is home to countless waterfalls as a result of glaciers. These waterfalls are best viewed from the safety of hiking trails, as there is a year-round risk of slipping on the slick rocks by the river.

The park also offers cross-country skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and ice skating for people of all ages. There is a variety of lodges and campgrounds to choose from if you plan to stay more than one day.