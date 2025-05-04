Top 10 rated RV parks in America to visit this summer

Are you looking for a cross-country getaway this summer? America has thousands of campgrounds and RV parks with natural beauty for all to enjoy as the weather continues to warm up.

Storage.com analyzed reviews from the booking platform Hipcamp to determine the 10 best campsites with RV facilities in the U.S. Here are the rankings:

1. Plumtree Campground Tents & Cabins, Avery County, North Carolina

Ranking at the top of the list, we have Plumtree Campground Tents & Cabins, located in Avery County, North Carolina.

According to plumtreecamping.com, these campgrounds are home to more than 19 standard and six premium campsites. Each site includes a concrete pad or private deck and a picnic table.

2. Misty Mountain Camp Resort, Albemarle County, Virginia

In second place is Misty Mountain Camp Resort in Albemarle County, Virginia, which is located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Charlottesville.

According to Storage.com, this RV site is home to a 50-acre park with nature trails, a swimming pool, hayrides and much more. It is pet-friendly and has Wi-Fi access and a water hookup.

3. Chain of Lakes Camp, Six Mile Lake, Antrim County, Michigan

Chain of Lakes Camp, Six Mile Lake, in Antrim County, Michigan, is ranked third on the list.

This campground encourages big rigs to spend some time and relax. Officials, apart from storage.com, say that the campground has a 98% recommendation rating. The site allows pets and has water hookup facilities, Wi-Fi and access to play facilities.

4. Emberglow Outdoor Resort, Polk County, North Carolina

Emberglow Outdoor Resort, located in Polk County, North Carolina, is ranked as the fourth-best RV campground in America.

This campground has plenty of options for all to have fun. It is an ideal resort for families as it offers unique resort-quality amenities such as a pool, trails, community fire pit, playground and much more.

5. Hover Campground in Swan Valley, Bonneville County, Idaho

In fifth place is Hover Campground in Swan Valley, located in Bonneville County, Idaho.

According to the campground website, the campgrounds are perfect for hiking, exploring, fishing and horseback riding. With a 93% recommendation rating, it’s no wonder Storage.com has this ranked as a top-five location in the U.S. due to its natural beauty of nearby waterfalls, rivers, streams and creeks, according to Hipcamp.

6. Shangri La Push, Clallam County, Washington

In sixth place, we have Shangri La Push in Clallam County, Washington, which is a five-acre campground with numerous amenities.

According to Hipcamp.com, it was ranked as one of the best campsites in 2024. The area offers swimming at a nearby beach or river, hiking, fishing and much more.

WATCH: BABY TROUT SIGNAL ENDANGERED SPECIES' RECOVERY AFTER CALIFORNIA PALISADES FIRE BURNS HABITAT

7. Paradise Shores Camp, Mono County, California

Coming in seventh place is Paradise Shores Camp in Mono County, California.

This campground offers unique activities that make you wonder why it’s not higher on the list. According to Hipcamp.com, the family-owned campground offers horseback riding, paddling, hot springs, rock climbing, hiking and so much more. Despite these amazing opportunities, the area does not offer play facilities.

8. Heart of the Country, Baldwin County, Alabama

Eighth on the list of excellent RV campgrounds is Heart of the Country, located in Baldwin County, Alabama. This 12-acre campground was named one of the best in 2024 by Hipcamp.com.

According to Hipcamp.com, the area is also home to a hobby farm with livestock such as a donkey, two goats, a duck and a flock of chickens. The landowner welcomes visitors to join him and interact with the animals.

9. Jim Moss Arena Campground, Fremont County, Wyoming

Fremont County, Wyoming, is home to Jim Moss Campground, which ranks ninth on the list.

According to the campground website, the area was established in 1983 as a quiet solitude for campers to escape. It offers Wi-Fi, fire pits, firewood, shower and restroom facilities, basketball, hiking and more.

10. Patrick's Point River Camp, Whitley County, Kentucky

Last on the list is Patrick's Point River Camp in Whitley County, Kentucky. Hipcamp.com says that the 212-acre campground ranked third best in Kentucky in 2023. The area offers boating, horseback riding, whitewater paddling and a swimming hole for all to enjoy.

If you are looking for a fun and relaxing outdoor trip this spring or summer, these campgrounds offer a unique way to relax while still being active.