Northern Tier, Upper Midwest sizzle as omega block locks in, sending records tumbling

Following a cool start to spring across the Northern Tier and Upper Midwest, summer-like heat has finally arrived, shattering records as temperatures climb 10 to 20 degrees above average.

OMEGA BLOCK WEATHER PATTERN TO BRING LATE SEASON SNOW, HEAVY RAIN AND COOLER TEMPS TO THE WEST COAST

This heat is set to lock in for the remainder of the week as an omega block will keep the unseasonable warmth anchored over the region.

Upper Midwest warmth

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center , May has featured the largest temperature anomalies of the season across this region.

Cities like Minneapolis, Green Bay and Detroit, were recording temperatures several degrees below normal.

As the summer-like heat has finally arrived, nearly 50 record highs have tumbled across the Northern Tier and Upper Midwest.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The initial spike early this week was driven by a standard, progressive ridge of high pressure tracking across the country. But Thursday and Friday bring the real staying power for this warmth.

Thursday forecast highs.

(FOX Weather)



The atmospheric pattern is forecast to buckle and lock into a powerful omega block.

Thursday’s forecast features more high temperatures rising up to 20 degrees above average from the Northern Plains through the Upper Midwest.

This setup features a massive ridge of high pressure trapped between two deep areas of low pressure on either side.

WHAT IS AN OMEGA BLOCK?

Once the omega block establishes itself, it will act like an atmospheric roadblock, keeping the unseasonable warmth anchored over the region for days.

That said, as the Upper Midwest finally begins to sizzle, let’s pivot to what prediction markets are saying about Chicago's potential low temperatures on Thursday.

Ultimately, through the first week of June, long-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center continue to show much of the Northern Tier remaining above average after a chillier start to May.