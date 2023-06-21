Storms to soak Southeast for 12th straight day as flooding swamps North Carolina

A stagnant weather pattern will lead to the 12th day in a row of showers and thunderstorms across the soaked Southeast on Wednesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said a cutoff area of low pressure will remain nearly stationary across the region for the rest of the week. This will provide the necessary trigger for showers and thunderstorms, which will combine with a stream of deep moisture from the Atlantic to produce heavy rainfall.

Flash flooding will again be a concern since soils are saturated throughout the region. As a result, Flood Watches have been issued from southwestern Virginia to northern Florida.

Flood Watches are in effect across the Southeast.

"The ground is completely saturated," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "It's like a wet towel. You throw water on top of that. It's kind of like when my 3-year-old goes into the shower and blocks the drain. That's exactly what's happening. Unfortunately, there's just nowhere for the water to go."

While a strong storm or two can't be ruled out, the severe weather threat isn't particularly high.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said the most widespread thunderstorms are expected in Florida and South Georgia, where a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe storms has been issued, particularly from late morning through late afternoon.

The national severe weather outlook for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Overall, between 3 and 5 inches of rain is expected for most of the region, but some locations could receive nearly 8 inches of rainfall by the end of the week.

"It does look like we're going to see a lot more on top of Georgia and also the Florida Panhandle today," Merwin said. "We're in the thick of summer travel season, so seeing Atlanta right in the middle of that, you know, the fact that we could see some delays at the airports is something to point out."

PEAK FLASH FLOOD SEASON IN U.S. BEGINS IN JUNE

Rainfall forecast through Friday, June 23, 2023.

On Tuesday, 30 people had to be rescued from their flooded mobile homes in Kannapolis, North Carolina, just northeast of Charlotte. Officials there warned residents of continued flooding concerns as the Lake Kannapolis Dam continues to spill water into the creek – leaving downstream locations in danger.