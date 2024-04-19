Denver swings from snow to 70s in Colorado's weekend weather rollercoaster

DENVER – Denver is set for a weather rollercoaster this weekend, with a few inches of snow expected on the Front Range. However, there's no need to worry, as sunny and warmer days are right around the corner.

March and April reign as the snowiest months in the region and their characteristic flurry will be felt over the next 48 hours as a storm deposits snow across the Plains and the Front Range of Colorado.

The Rockies are most likely to see snow in April.

(FOX Weather)



In true Colorado form, a wild swing is forecast after that, with temperatures spiking back into spring-like temperatures just two days following the snowfall.

The snow will unfold as an area of high-pressure slides southeastward across the Great Plains, the FOX Forecast Center said. The difference in pressure between the Plains high and a low over the Southwest will allow northeasterly winds to develop.

These northeast winds will meet the Front Range, where they'll be forced up. The moisture will condense into rain at first, then change to snow.

The first rain showers will begin late Friday afternoon across the Denver metro, and it'll snow in the Front Range. Everyone will change over to snow Friday evening, with the heaviest snow occurring from Friday night into Saturday morning.

A look at the future radar around Denver, Colorado.

(FOX Weather)



A few bands of moderate to heavy snow may develop during this time, with snow rates between a half to 1 inch per hour. This will lead to slick to dangerous travel for those heading out on the roads during this time. The snow will wind down during the day on Saturday.

Snow is in the forecast in Colorado through Saturday, April 20, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



A couple of inches of snow are likely across the Denver metro, with a higher total in the foothills of the Front Range.

A look at the snow forecast and elevation in Colorado through Sunday, April 21, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Up to a foot of snow is likely to accumulate in the higher elevations of the Front Range Mountains. This will come just five days after three feet of snow fell in the Front Range from Monday night into Tuesday.

The snow will dissipate rapidly just as it arrived.

Denver will reach the upper 60s on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



By Sunday, temperatures outside the higher mountain peaks will already rebound into the 60s during the afternoon. Then enjoy Monday with temperatures in the 70s.