Spain hit by more heavy rain after deadliest flooding in country's modern history

Barcelona Airport was inundated, leading to dozens of flight cancelations. Travelers shot video of water leaking through parts of terminal ceilings and walking through flooded floors.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona was battered by heavy rain and flooding Monday morning, less than a week after the country's worst weather disaster in modern history claimed at least 217 lives.

Barcelona Airport was inundated, leading to dozens of flight cancelations. Travelers shot video of water leaking through parts of terminal ceilings and walking through flooded floors.

Local authorities told people on social media to avoid unnecessary travel and use extreme caution while traveling.

Valencia cleaning up after worst flooding in Spain's modern history

This is happening just north of the Valencia region where emergency crews continue to search for victims of last week's deadly flash flooding. Spain's interior minister told state media that at least 217 people were killed.

Spain's National Police were seen searching through a flooded underground parking garage on the outskirts of Valencia. They said they found no bodies in the first 50 cars they inspected. 

Hundreds of people protested over the weekend when Spain's king and prime minister visited the flood-stricken area, according to Reuters.

People in the area believe that the government was slow to respond and warn people about last week's flash flooding.

"There is a lot of toxic information going around and a lot of people interested in chaos," Spain's King Felipe told crowds of people at one point.

Meanwhile, social media video showed volunteers singing Valencia's regional anthem as they cleaned up streets still lined with mud and debris this weekend.

The Spanish government has sent about 5,000 soldiers to help distribute food, water and clean up streets, according to the country's defense minister on state-owned radio. 

