Watch: Aerial footage shows Spanish town covered in mud after historic deadly flooding event

Cars are piled in the street with other debris after flash floods hit the region on October 30, 2024 in the Sedaví area of Valencia, Spain.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10
Cars are piled in the street with other debris after flash floods hit the region on October 30, 2024 in the Sedaví area of Valencia, Spain.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10
UTIEL, SPAIN - OCTOBER 30: A man walks through a debris-covered street after flash floods hit the region on October 30, 2024 in the Sedaví area of Valencia, Spain. Spanish authorities said on Wednesday that at least 62 people had died in the Valencia region overnight after flash-flooding followed heavy rain. Spain's meteorological agency had issued its highest alert for the region due to extreme rainfall.
(David Ramos)
Image 4 of 10
A man carries a container of water as he walks along the railway tracks amongst cars and debris strewn over the area after being swept up in the recent flash flooding in the nearby municipality Alfafar on November 1, 2024 in the Alfafar municipality of Valencia, Spain.
(David Ramos)
Image 5 of 10
Members of the fire brigade, which are part of a search and rescue unit, carry out work as cars and debris block a tunnel on the border of Benetusser and Alfafar municipalities after the recent flash flooding on November 1, 2024 on the border of Benetusser and Alfafar municipalities of Valencia, Spain.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10
People remove mud from the street on November 1, 2024 following the devastating effects of flooding on a residential area in the town of Massanassa, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain.
( JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 7 of 10
This picture taken on November 1, 2024 shows the devastating effects of flooding on a cemetery in the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain.
( JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 8 of 10
A man sits behind a big pile of mud on November 1, 2024, following the devastating effects of flooding on the town of Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain.
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 9 of 10
People walk by cars and trucks that were among the debris swept up in recent flash flooding along the V-31 highway near the municipality of Massanassa on November 1, 2024 on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 10
Cars and a campervan are strewn over railway tracks after being swept up in the recent flash flooding in the nearby municipality Alfafar on November 1, 2024 in the Alfafar municipality of Valencia, Spain.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
Over 200 people have died in the floods, which Spain has called its deadliest natural disaster in its history.