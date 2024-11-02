Watch: Aerial footage shows Spanish town covered in mud after historic deadly flooding event

PAIPORTA, Spain - Hundreds of soldiers from Spain’s Army are joining the rescue and relief efforts after the catastrophic floods along the eastern stretch of the nation.

The Ejército de Tierra reports that special operations forces have already been in town carrying out rescues and another 300 soldiers are on their way to the disaster zone.

Aerial footage taken from an Army helicopter over the town of Paiporta shows not only the widespread damage, but dozens of city blocks covered in mud and strewn vehicles carried away by the swift waters.

Over 200 people have died in the floods, which Spain has called its deadliest natural disaster in its history.