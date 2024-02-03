Snow blankets Denver metro but heaviest snow remains in Colorado mountains

DENVER – A storm system that started as rain across the Denver, Colorado, metro area quickly transitioned into ice and snow Saturday, making travel difficult.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for many communities west of Denver, where upwards of 2 feet of snow was possible through the weekend.

Most of the Denver metro was placed under a Winter Weather Advisory, where 2 to 5 inches of snow fell Saturday.

The snow made roadways slick and caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays at Denver International Airport.

According to data from FlightAware, United Airlines had the most delays, but nearly every carrier faced issues with on-time performance.

Near whiteout conditions were reported along Interstate 70 on Saturday morning, and the Colorado Department of Transportation said they preemptively shut down some passes to allow their crews to conduct snow removal operations.

"This snow is good to build snowmen, but not to drive in," the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

By Saturday evening, a narrow band of snow had aligned itself over the mountains, where meteorologists warned of an additional 3 to 8 inches through Sunday morning.

"Consider delaying travel in the foothills through early evening," the National Weather Service office warned. "If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."

In addition to the heavy snow, the NWS warned of increased avalanche dangers that will last through the weekend and into the workweek.

Forecasters said large and dangerous avalanches would be easily triggered throughout the backcountry and issued watches and warnings, alerting travelers of these conditions.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said through at least the next 48 hours, avalanche conditions were high, at a Level 4 out of 5.