New Mexico national park closes ahead of winter storm poised to drop several inches of snow

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. – Heavy snow in the forecast has prompted the National Park Service to close the Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bandelier and the surrounding region until Friday at 6 a.m. The storm is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to the area starting on Thursday, with up to 8-12 inches of snow forecast in areas above 8,000 feet in New Mexico's northern mountains, according to NOAA.

Bandelier is no stranger to snowfall. According to the NPS, the preserve sees an average of 25 inches of snow each winter, and snow and ice can cause trails and roads to close.

Thursday's storm blanketing Bandelier with snow is just the first of a series of storms bringing winter weather. The FOX Forecast Center expects up to 24 inches of snow over the next seven days in parts of northern New Mexico.