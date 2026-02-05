Shelter-in-place orders issued after train carrying hazardous material derails in Connecticut

MANSFIELD, Conn.– A train carrying propane derailed this morning in eastern Connecticut, causing a shelter-in-place order to be issued for houses around the derailment zone.

The derailment occurred just before 9:30 a.m. ET, when several cars became detached from the train at the Willimantic River near Rte. 32, or Stafford Road, in Mansfield.

The town of Mansfield said there is concern for hazardous material contamination, and the materials the train was carrying are flammable.

Some of the train cars derailed into the river, according to town officials. There was also lumber, grain and grease onboard.

The shelter-in-place orders exist for structures within a half-mile of 1090 Stafford Rd., according to the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Hazmat teams were on site with first responders evaluating the situation. No injuries were reported.

Connecticut State Police said Route 32 between Route 44 and North Eagleville Road around the derailment site were closed on Thursday.

The University of Connecticut, or UConn, advised students traveling to the Storrs and Depot campuses to seek alternate travel routes due to road closures.

While there was no active propane leak, train cars needed to be uprighted. The exact cause of the derailment hasn't been released.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the derailment site as crews work to upright the cars in case a leak occurs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.