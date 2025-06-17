Powerful storms to rock the Plains after Midwest gets blasted by tornadoes, record-breaking wind gusts

Millions of people in the central U.S. are bracing for another potentially dangerous day of severe weather on Tuesday, one day after tornadoes blasted across portions of Minnesota and Nebraska in the Midwest.

The action kicked off early Tuesday morning when severe thunderstorms plowed across Kansas, where a record 101-mph wind gust was reported in Wichita.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, as well as numerous Flood Watches and Flash Flood Warnings, were also issued early on Tuesday morning.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

More severe weather is expected throughout the day on Tuesday across portions of the central Plains and into the Missouri Valley, which is farther south than where the storms were on Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center said a cold front will continue to plow across the region, and warm, humid air out ahead of it will help to fuel the development of thunderstorms.

Early on, a few isolated storms could grow strong enough to produce giant hail. As the day progresses, storms may group together into a line, increasing the threat for extreme wind gusts.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed portions of western and central Kansas in a Level 4 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities such as Wichita, Hutchinson, Garden City, Dodge City and Derby in Kansas.

More than 2 million people were placed in a Level 3 out of 5 threat from portions of Colorado through west-central Missouri, including cities like Topeka and Lawrence in Kansas.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat exists from Colorado and Wyoming through the central Plains into Iowa and Missouri.

This threat zone includes cities like Denver, Kansas City and Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Giant hail, destructive wind gusts and even tornadoes will be possible on Tuesday.