Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Major Michigan power outages persist Friday as new round of severe weather threatens Great Lakes

Severe storms are expected to fire up across the Great Lakes on Friday afternoon into the evening. The storms could produce damaging winds and a tornado or two, particularly around the Detroit metro area.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Thousands of Michiganders are still without power after Tuesday's severe storms tore across the state, and now they are bracing for another round of potentially destructive weather. 02:38

Major Michigan power outages persist amid new round of storms Friday

Thousands of Michiganders are still without power after Tuesday's severe storms tore across the state, and now they are bracing for another round of potentially destructive weather.

DETROIT – Thousands of Michiganders are still without power after severe storms earlier in the week tore across the state as they are bracing for another round of potentially destructive weather Friday. 

"After the thunderstorms on Tuesday, we actually had over a quarter million customers in Michigan without power because we had hurricane-force wind gusts," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A Michigan home was torn to shreds by falling trees when a line of severe storms hit the region Tuesday evening. 02:11

Shocking drone footage shows house sliced apart by downed trees

A Michigan home was torn to shreds by falling trees when a line of severe storms hit the region Tuesday evening.

As of Friday morning, more than 17,000 utility customers in Michigan were still without power.

TWIN CITIES SEES THIRD ROUND OF STORMS JUST DAYS AFTER MINNESOTA STATE FAIR GOT SMACKED

This comes following the third time in a week that severe weather has impacted parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes. In Minnesota on Thursday, flight delays were reported at the Minneapolis airport. Storms also delayed a college football game and prompted thousands to seek shelter at the Minnesota State Fair.

Storm clouds rolled through Minnesota on Thursday with the threats of hail and damaging winds. 00:31

Storm clouds roll into Chaska, Minnesota on Thursday afternoon

Storm clouds rolled through Minnesota on Thursday with the threats of hail and damaging winds.

Currently, thunderstorms are firing in a stretch from Kansas through Missouri into Iowa, up through Wisconsin and Illinois. No major Labor Day weekend travel delays have been reported at this time, but evening flights in and out of Detroit could be impacted by the weather.

"The travel impact here for the Great Lakes is notable," Merwin said. "We will have to look out for Chicago this morning as we have showers and storms that are very close by."

HOW A WEATHER DELAY ON A FLIGHT COULD PUT MONEY BACK IN YOUR WALLET

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

Severe storms are expected to fire up across the Great Lakes on Friday afternoon into the evening. The storms could produce damaging winds and a tornado or two, particularly around the Detroit metro area, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

In addition to the Motor City, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed more than 5.4 million people in major Michigan cities, such as Warren, Sterling Heights, Flint, and Ann Arbor, under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Great Lakes for Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

More isolated strong to severe storms are possible in parts of the Midwest and also across parts of the Carolinas and Virginia into northeast Georgia.

Tags
Loading...