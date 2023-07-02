Sunday's severe storms threaten July 4th weekend plans from mid-South to mid-Atlantic

Another round of severe weather is expected to blast states from the Mississippi Valley to the East Coast on Sunday, placing millions of people at risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail and even possible tornadoes.

This renewed threat comes one day after deadly thunderstorms produced tree damage in more than a dozen states across the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

At least one person was killed in St. Louis after police there said a tree fell onto a car, killing the female driver, FOX 2 in St. Louis reported.

Sunday severe weather threat

The severe weather threat on Sunday will extend from Arkansas to the mid-Atlantic. However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of Kentucky and northern areas of Tennessee under a level 3 out of 5 on the SPC’s severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Cities most at risk include Nashville and Clarksville in Tennessee and Louisville, Lexington and Owensboro in Kentucky.

The severe weather threat on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Severe thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts from the mid-South and the lower Ohio and Tennessee valleys into the mid-Atlantic states.

More than 5 million people across Tennessee and Kentucky will see the highest risk of damaging winds and large hail, but those threats will also extend into cities along Interstate 95 such as Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

There’s also a low risk of tornadoes across Kentucky and Tennessee.

As numerous showers and thunderstorms develop during the day and into the overnight hours, there will be a risk of flash flooding.

Flooding is possible from the Midwest through the Northeast. However, the risk is higher for people living from the Ohio Valley to New England.

The flash flood risk through Monday morning, July 3, 2023.

Severe weather shifts east on Monday

As we start the week, the severe weather threat will be focused primarily near the Interstate 95 corridor along the East Coast from southern New England to the mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas.

The SPC has placed an area from southern New Jersey through South Carolina at a level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale.

The severe thunderstorm risk on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Independence Day severe weather threat

Severe weather will be possible again on the Fourth of July from the mid-Atlantic to the Southeast and lower Mississippi Valley.

However, the SPC has placed portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest at a level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale. Cities from Denver to Omaha, Nebraska, and Minneapolis-St. Paul will need to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted to any severe weather warnings in the area.