Severe storms target over 10 states after deadly severe weather outbreak slams the East

A 15-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina on Monday when severe thunderstorms uprooted a tree onto a garage he was standing in, and a 28-year-old man was killed in Alabama when he was struck by lightning while standing in a parking lot

By Steven Yablonski
Deep South, Southeast bracing for possible severe thunderstorms on Tuesday

Millions of people in the Deep South through the Southeast are at risk of seeing severe thunderstorms on Tuesday that could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

More than 1 million people were left without power and at least two people were killed during a severe weather outbreak across the eastern U.S. on Monday, and another severe weather threat is brewing on Tuesday from the Plains to the Southeast and to the north in New England as cleanup efforts continue.

  • Powerful thunderstorms brought down several utility poles in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    Powerful thunderstorms brought down several utility poles in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

  • A broken utility pole is seen after powerful thunderstorms moved through Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 8, 2023.
    A broken utility pole is seen after powerful thunderstorms moved through Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 8, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

  • A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

  • A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

    Baseball-sized hail between Bowling Green and Port Royal in Virginia. (Twitter/@harrythomvi)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS/Twitter)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS)

    A strong storm over the Cedar Bluff neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee knocked down trees and power lines. (@puresilverstorm/Twitter)

    A strong storm over the Cedar Bluff neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee knocked down trees and power lines. (@puresilverstorm/Twitter)

    A strong storm over the Cedar Bluff neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee knocked down trees and power lines. (@puresilverstorm/Twitter)

    Strong winds in Knoxville, Tennessee knocked this tree onto a truck. (@PRINCESS30KNG/Twitter)

  • Hail accumulating in a Williamsport, Maryland backyard.
    Hail accumulating in a Williamsport, Maryland backyard. (@MDchelleBelle/Twitter)

  • Hail looked more like snow at this Williamsport, Maryland home.
    Hail looked more like snow at this Williamsport, Maryland home. (@MDchelleBelle/Twitter)

  • A shelf cloud seen ahead of severe thunderstorms in Sheffield, Alabama on Aug. 7, 2023.
    A shelf cloud seen ahead of severe thunderstorms in Sheffield, Alabama on Aug. 7, 2023. (Image: @TN_Valleywx/Twitter) ( )

A 15-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina on Monday when severe thunderstorms uprooted a tree onto a garage he was standing in, and a 28-year-old man was killed in Alabama when he was struck by lightning while standing in a parking lot.

Now forecasters are keeping a close eye on what could take place on Tuesday, with more than 40 million people at risk of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and even some tornadoes.

Severe weather threatens Deep South, Southeast on Tuesday

The severe weather threat in the Deep South and Southeast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Millions of people from the Mississippi Valley and Deep South and along the Gulf Coast into the Southeast will need to pay attention to the forecast during the day on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms are likely across the region.

The SPC has highlighted an area from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana to the southeastern coast as seeing a higher risk of severe weather. The SPC has placed that area in a level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale.

Cities most at risk include Jackson in Mississippi, Montgomery in Alabama, Savannah in Georgia and Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida.

The damaging wind, large hail and flash flood threat on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Thunderstorms that develop across the region can produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. In addition, thunderstorms could also produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorms possible in the Plains later on Tuesday

The severe weather threat in the Plains on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

To the west, severe weather is also possible later in the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night for parts of the central and northern Plains.

The SPC has placed an area of northeastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas at a level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorms risk scale.

The large hail, damaging wind, tornado and flash flood threat on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Thunderstorms that develop in the Plains on Monday afternoon and evening will also be capable of producing hail larger than 2 inches, wind gusts higher than 75 mph, and torrential rain that could lead to flooding.

In addition, there is a low risk of a tornado in places such as Scottsbluff, Oshkosh and Imperial in Nebraska, Colby in Kansas, and Sterling, Yuma and Stratton in Colorado.

Tornado Warning issued in Massachusetts

The severe weather threat in New England on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Severe thunderstorms swept across the eastern U.S. from the Northeast to the Southeast on Monday. And that severe weather threat lingered into Tuesday with New England in the bullseye.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning to the south of Worcester, Massachusetts, after a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado swept across that area.

Another Tornado Warning was issued just before noon for Bristol, Plymouth and Barnstable counties. A debris signature was indicated, but a tornado has so far not yet been confirmed.

Additional severe thunderstorms are possible across New England from eastern Connecticut to southern Maine.

Severe weather threatens New England after storms push across the East

New England is at risk of seeing severe weather on Tuesday one day after a severe weather outbreak killed at least two people and injured several others across the eastern U.S.

