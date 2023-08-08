Severe storms target over 10 states after deadly severe weather outbreak slams the East

More than 1 million people were left without power and at least two people were killed during a severe weather outbreak across the eastern U.S. on Monday, and another severe weather threat is brewing on Tuesday from the Plains to the Southeast and to the north in New England as cleanup efforts continue.

next Image 1 of 16

prev next Image 2 of 16

prev next Image 3 of 16

prev next Image 4 of 16

prev next Image 5 of 16

prev next Image 6 of 16

prev next Image 7 of 16

prev next Image 8 of 16

prev next Image 9 of 16

prev next Image 10 of 16

prev next Image 11 of 16

prev next Image 12 of 16

prev next Image 13 of 16

prev next Image 14 of 16

prev next Image 15 of 16

prev Image 16 of 16

A 15-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina on Monday when severe thunderstorms uprooted a tree onto a garage he was standing in, and a 28-year-old man was killed in Alabama when he was struck by lightning while standing in a parking lot.

Now forecasters are keeping a close eye on what could take place on Tuesday, with more than 40 million people at risk of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and even some tornadoes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Severe weather threatens Deep South, Southeast on Tuesday

The severe weather threat in the Deep South and Southeast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Millions of people from the Mississippi Valley and Deep South and along the Gulf Coast into the Southeast will need to pay attention to the forecast during the day on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms are likely across the region.

The SPC has highlighted an area from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana to the southeastern coast as seeing a higher risk of severe weather. The SPC has placed that area in a level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale.

Cities most at risk include Jackson in Mississippi, Montgomery in Alabama, Savannah in Georgia and Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida.

Thunderstorms that develop across the region can produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. In addition, thunderstorms could also produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

WATCH VS. WARNING: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THESE WEATHER TERMS THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Severe thunderstorms possible in the Plains later on Tuesday

The severe weather threat in the Plains on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



To the west, severe weather is also possible later in the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night for parts of the central and northern Plains.

The SPC has placed an area of northeastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas at a level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorms risk scale.

Thunderstorms that develop in the Plains on Monday afternoon and evening will also be capable of producing hail larger than 2 inches, wind gusts higher than 75 mph, and torrential rain that could lead to flooding.

In addition, there is a low risk of a tornado in places such as Scottsbluff, Oshkosh and Imperial in Nebraska, Colby in Kansas, and Sterling, Yuma and Stratton in Colorado.

Tornado Warning issued in Massachusetts

The severe weather threat in New England on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Severe thunderstorms swept across the eastern U.S. from the Northeast to the Southeast on Monday. And that severe weather threat lingered into Tuesday with New England in the bullseye.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning to the south of Worcester, Massachusetts, after a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado swept across that area.

Another Tornado Warning was issued just before noon for Bristol, Plymouth and Barnstable counties. A debris signature was indicated, but a tornado has so far not yet been confirmed.

Additional severe thunderstorms are possible across New England from eastern Connecticut to southern Maine.