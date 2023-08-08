Search
2 dead, 330K remain without power after severe weather outbreak slams the East with hurricane-force wind gusts

One person was killed after being struck by lightning in Alabama, and a teenager was killed after being hit by a falling tree in South Carolina, according to local officials

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Violent East Coast storms wreak havoc

WASHINGTON – Cleanup efforts are underway after a severe weather outbreak left at least two people dead and knocked out power to more than 1 million customers across the eastern U.S. on Monday.

The threat began early Monday morning as storms erupted in the Ohio Valley and began their trek to the East Coast, with millions of people placed under Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches as powerful thunderstorms brought flooding rain, hurricane-force wind gusts, large hail and reports of tornadoes well into the evening hours.

After the storms barreled through the region, emergency and utility crews fanned out and began to assess the damage and injury reported. As of Tuesday, power outage numbers have been continuing to drop and fell below 330,000.

DEADLY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK KNOCKS OUT POWER TO 1 MILLION AFTER HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS WREAK HAVOC ON EAST

  • A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

  • A broken utility pole is seen after powerful thunderstorms moved through Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 8, 2023.
    A broken utility pole is seen after powerful thunderstorms moved through Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 8, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

  • Powerful thunderstorms brought down several utility poles in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    Powerful thunderstorms brought down several utility poles in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

  • A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    A utility worker stands near a downed utility pole in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (@MyBGE/X)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS/Twitter)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS)

    Severe storms knocked a large tree onto a home in White Hall, Maryland. Fire crews rescued the two people trapped. (@HarforCoFireEMS)

    Harford, New York saw a possible tornado on Monday. The NWS is sending out a survey team to verify. (Mike Niziol)

    A strong storm over the Cedar Bluff neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee knocked down trees and power lines. (@puresilverstorm/Twitter)

    A strong storm over the Cedar Bluff neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee knocked down trees and power lines. (@puresilverstorm/Twitter)

    A strong storm over the Cedar Bluff neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee knocked down trees and power lines. (@puresilverstorm/Twitter)

    A severe storm passed over Chattanooga and spawned an impressive lighting bolt. (@forecasternikki/Twitter)

    Strong winds in Knoxville, Tennessee knocked this tree onto a truck. (@PRINCESS30KNG/Twitter)

    A rotating cloud over Gamewell, North Carolina generates lightning. (@madelynn_wx/Twitter)

  • Hail accumulating in a Williamsport, Maryland backyard.
    Hail accumulating in a Williamsport, Maryland backyard. (@MDchelleBelle/Twitter)

  • Hail looked more like snow at this Williamsport, Maryland home.
    Hail looked more like snow at this Williamsport, Maryland home. (@MDchelleBelle/Twitter)

  • A shelf cloud seen ahead of severe thunderstorms in Sheffield, Alabama on Aug. 7, 2023.
    A shelf cloud seen ahead of severe thunderstorms in Sheffield, Alabama on Aug. 7, 2023. (Image: @TN_Valleywx/Twitter) ( )

  • Debris from severe weather damages in Paoli, Indiana on Aug. 7, 2023. (Image: Henry Shetler/Facebook)
    Debris from severe weather damages in Paoli, Indiana on Aug. 7, 2023. (Image: Henry Shetler/Facebook) ( )

  • Debris from severe weather damages in Paoli, Indiana on Aug. 7, 2023.
    Debris from severe weather damages in Paoli, Indiana on Aug. 7, 2023. (Image: Henry Shetler/Facebook) ( )

  • Storm damage in Paoli, Indiana after severe weather moved through on Aug. 7, 2023.
    Storm damage in Paoli, Indiana after severe weather moved through on Aug. 7, 2023. (Image: Sofiya and Joshua Catron/Facebook) ( )

  • Storm damage on Aug. 7 in Paoli, Indiana. (Image credit: Darchelle Dickey/Facebook)
    Storm damage on Aug. 7 in Paoli, Indiana. (Image credit: Darchelle Dickey/Facebook) ( )

  • Storm damage on Aug. 7 in Paoli, Indiana. (Image credit: Darchelle Dickey/Facebook)
    Storm damage on Aug. 7 in Paoli, Indiana. (Image credit: Darchelle Dickey/Facebook) ( )

  • Storm damage on Aug. 7 in Paoli, Indiana.
    Storm damage on Aug. 7 in Paoli, Indiana. (Image credit: Darchelle Dickey/Facebook) ( )

      ( )

Severe weather outbreak turns deadly

At least two people are confirmed dead after the destructive thunderstorms raced across the eastern U.S. on Monday.

In Alabama, the Florence Police Department confirmed that a 28-year-old man was struck by lightning in a parking lot at the Florence Industrial Park on Kendall Drive and died.

At least one other person was struck by lightning in Vale, North Carolina, and several people were injured after strong winds downed trees in New York and Maryland.

And a teenager in South Carolina was killed after he was hit by a tree that was brought down during the severe weather.

According to the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, Evan Christopher Kinley, 15, arrived at his grandparent’s home during the height of the severe weather and was standing in their garage when a large tree was uprooted and fell.

The tree then hit Kinley, the garage and a fence on the property.

Torrential rain leads to flooding across the eastern U.S.

Flooding was reported across the eastern U.S. on Monday as severe thunderstorms dropped copious amounts of rain in a short period of time.

In West Virginia, water covered the roads in several communities, including Morgantown. In Parkersburg, a video shared on Facebook shows vehicles trying to drive over flooded roads.

Videos also show heavy downpours reducing visibility on Interstate 70 near Hagerstown, Maryland.

In addition, the powerful storms brought down utility poles on Route 140 in Westminster, trapping 34 vehicles. Maryland State Police said no injuries were reported. 

Powerful thunderstorms brought down several utility poles in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Possible tornadoes reported in Tennessee, New York

Several Tornado Warnings were issued across the eastern U.S., and videos show funnel clouds spinning in Tennessee and New York State.

Video from Greenville, Tennessee, shows a spinning funnel cloud there, and another video shows a possible tornado in Harford, New York.

The position of the spinning funnel cloud did match the radar signature that indicated a tornado, but the National Weather Service will make that final determination.

Baseball-sized hail between Bowling Green and Port Royal in Virginia.

(Twitter/@harrythomvi / FOX Weather)

There were also numerous reports of large hail during the severe weather, including a photo that showed baseball-size hail that fell between Bowling Green and Port Royal in Virginia.

