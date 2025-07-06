Great Plains faces threat of severe thunderstorms early this week

The risk of severe weather continues throughout the U.S., as parts of the Great Plains are expected to experience some nasty weather early in the week.

The main risk for Sunday will be strong winds and potentially damaging hail across the plains.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 threat for damaging winds, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 75 mph. This area includes Dodge City, Kansas and Denver, Colorado.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a tornado threat is also active for the region.

Damaging Wind Threat For Great Plains

(FOX Weather)



The hail threat remains the same as Denver and Dodge City, Kansas, are under a level 3 out of 5 threat for damaging hail, whereas most of the Great Plains are under a level 2 threat.

According to the National Weather Service, egg-sized hail (up to two inches in diameter) is possible.

Damaging hail threat in the Great Plains

(FOX Weather)



Monday's storm threat

The severe storm threat continues into Monday, as similar areas such as Denver in Colorado, Sioux Falls, and Colby in Kansas, are under a level 2 out of 3 threat of severe weather.

With this continued threat comes an increased risk of precipitation through Monday. Sioux Falls could see up to one inch of rain, whereas Minneapolis, Minnesota, can expect at least half an inch of rain for the day.

People throughout the Great Plains can expect an alleviated storm threat on Monday, but cannot rule out the potential rain still to come.