Severe weather threat looms over storm-battered Minnesota on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – Thunderstorms are expected to threaten a significant area from Texas to western Minnesota on Thursday, producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

A look at the tornado threat in the Midwest on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



The storms will form along a cold front moving eastward, with the greatest tornado risk in Minnesota, including Minneapolis, the FOX Forecast Center said.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said scattered severe thunderstorms are also possible in Iowa and western Wisconsin. An area of damaging winds reaching 60-plus mph and hail may also develop over parts of eastern Kansas, southwest Missouri and into northeast Oklahoma.

"We've got a Level 2 out of 5, and this goes all the way from Duluth down into Kansas City," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.

More severe storms are not what Minnesotans want after two rounds of destructive storms already tore through the state on August 26 and August 29. No fewer than 11 tornadoes hit the state, which averages only eight for the month of August. In addition, there were also over 100 reports of damaging winds.