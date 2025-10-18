Increasing water shortages in Maui leads to more drastic measures to curb use

MAUI, Hawaii — Water shortages are getting worse in parts of Hawaii thanks to an ongoing drought, and officials in Maui are now taking even more drastic measures to curb water use.

The island has now declared a stage 3 water shortage in their Upcountry area, implementing mandatory water conservation measures. Water managers project that current water use will exceed the available water supply by 31% or more.

Among the new restrictions, all nonessential water use for commercial and industrial use should cease, and all irrigation of turf grass is prohibited, county officials declared.

In addition, personal washing of cars is now prohibited, as is irrigating parks, schools and recreation fields. Plant containers, trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens may be watered one day per week using only drip irrigation or hand watering, according to county officials.

Those who violate the new restrictions could face $500 fines for each offense, and removed from the water supply for repeated offenses.

About 70% of the entire Hawaiian Islands are in some measure of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. All of western Maui is considered in "severe" drought. Kahului has only received 0.28 inches of rain since May 1.

Drought conditions and ensuing water restrictions had already forced the PGA Tour to cancel its traditional season-opening golf tournament in Maui for next year.

The Sentry was scheduled for play from Jan. 5-11 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua and would feature the top 50 players from the previous year's FedExCup standings, plus all PGA Tour winners from last year, according to the PGA.

PGA CANCELS SEASON-OPENING HAWAII GOLF TOURNAMENT DUE TO ONGOING DROUGHT

But with the watering restrictions in place, when tour officials visited the course in September, they found those restrictions had "significantly compromised" course conditions, leaving it uncertain whether the course could reach PGA standards by January.

Maui's Upcountry has been on some form of water restrictions since April and had just been upgraded to a level 2 storage in September. The current restrictions will remain in place until further notice and water supply levels improve.