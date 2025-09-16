PGA cancels season-opening Hawaii golf tournament due to ongoing drought

MAUI, Hawaii -- Drought conditions and ensuing water restrictions in Hawaii have forced the PGA Tour to cancel its traditional season-opening golf tournament in Maui for next year.

The Sentry was scheduled for play from Jan. 5-11 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua and would feature the top 50 players from the previous year's FedExCup standings, plus all PGA Tour winners from last year, according to the PGA.

"Since 1999, when the tournament relocated to Maui, The Plantation Course at Kapalua has been home to the event while offering dramatic views and memorable moments to start the year," the PGA said in a news release announcing the cancellation.

But over 68% of Hawaii is currently in drought. That includes over 93% of Maui County, affecting over 140,000 residents there.

The island has implemented water restrictions, and when tour officials visited the course in September, they found those restrictions had "significantly compromised" course conditions, leaving it uncertain whether the course could reach PGA standards by January.

Tour officials said while weather conditions could improve between now and January, the logistical and time-sensitive complexities of staging a tournament on Maui made it too risky to wait and hope for better conditions.