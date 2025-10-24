Texas under threat of tornadoes, flash flooding as severe storms roll across Southern Plains

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An area of low pressure slowly making its way from the Four Corners region into Texas and Oklahoma Friday will bring severe weather that could produce flash flooding, hail and even a few tornadoes into the first half of the weekend.

Several rounds of thunderstorms will expand into the Ark-La-Tex region Saturday, bringing an increased risk of flash flooding as those storms move over the same area.

Severe Weather Threat for Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Trackers Corey Gerken and Brandon Montgomery followed a line of severe storms along the Red River in Wichita County, Texas Thursday evening.

After an initial burst on Thursday, another round of storms raked across Kansas, Oklahoma, North Texas, including the Dallas-Forth Worth Metro and central Texas on Friday morning.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of West and Central Texas under a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms Friday, with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the main hazards. This area includes the San Antonio and Austin metros.

A second round of severe thunderstorms is expected to fire Friday afternoon.

Expected severe weather hazards.

(FOX Weather)



FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera noted Friday that winds out of the southeast from the Gulf are blowing perpendicularly to winds from the storm system, creating an elevated threat of tornadoes.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a 5% tornado risk for the same area covered by the Level 2 severe weather threat.

Weekend flash flood outlook.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, Oklahoma City and Dallas are included in Friday's flash flood threat, as rain produced by these storms will be enhanced by tropical moisture from the Gulf.

Severe weather, flooding risk shifts east Saturday

As the low pressure system slowly moves east into the weekend, the bulk of the heavier rain will move with it, meaning severe weather and the strongest downpours will likely occur Saturday afternoon for Houston, East Texas and Western Louisiana, and Lake Charles.

A level 2 severe weather risk shfits into those areas Saturday.

Severe Weather Threat for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, a widespread area of 1-3 inches of rain can be expected through Sunday for Oklahoma, North and East Texas, southern Arkansas and Louisiana, with amounts exceeding 3-5 inches in areas where repeated storms track.