6 house fires break out near Dallas as lightning fills skies during during severe thunderstorms

DENTON COUNTY, Texas – Several house fires erupted in North Teaxs on Friday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms spread hundreds of lightning strikes across the region.

Video showed firefighters responding to flames shooting out of the roof of a home in Frisco near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

FOX 4 Dallas reported at least five other house fires that broke out around the same time in Frisco, Dallas and around Denton County. And while the exact cause is still under investigation for all cases, officials have confirmed to FOX 4 that some were directly caused by lightning strikes.

FOX 4 has not reported any injuries.

Another round of severe weather is expected later Friday, as storms and a flash flood threat persist in North Texas and other parts of the South through the weekend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.