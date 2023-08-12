Severe storms set to strike across Northeast for over 115 million on Saturday

The Northeast is gearing up for even more rain in the region as the next storm system rolls through on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms.

The FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring some severe storms that are likely across portions of the Ohio Valley and Northeast, parts of the central Plains region, and across the Tennessee Valley.

More than 116 million across the U.S. are at risk for severe weather Saturday with storms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The severe weather threat on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said the most concentrated area of damaging storms extends from northeast Ohio across parts of Pennsylvania and into central New York.

Major cities in this heightened level 3 out of 5 on the SPC's thunderstorm risk scale include Pittsburgh and Scranton in Pennsylvania and Youngstown and Warren in Ohio.

Cities under a level 2 out of 5 risk include New York, Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, and Wichita, Kansas.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

These storms will also be decent rainmakers, dropping heavy rain at times. Flash flooding will be a concern through Saturday night.

If it seems like we're discussing severe weather daily, you're not wrong. There's no letup coming for the seemingly endless severe storm threats.

On Sunday, we reset, and a disturbance will produce severe weather in the central U.S. That threat area shifts east to the Ohio Valley on Monday.

It continues the soggy summer theme for millions of Americans, where rain and storms have ruined outdoor plans multiple times over the past two and a half months.