Millions in central US face renewed threat of severe storms, flooding starting this weekend

The next threat of severe storms and flooding is taking shape this weekend as a new system of storms is set to rattle the Plains and Midwest.

The FOX Forecast Center said days of heavy rain and severe storms have the potential for flash flooding along with strong wind gusts and hail. The threat of tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.

The next storm system is already taking shape in the Northwest and will reach the Plains by Saturday.

Severe storm to light up Plains this weekend

The storm system will move into the Desert Southwest on Saturday before spreading over much of the southern and central Plains. The FOX Forecast Center said moderate instability is forecast to develop along the western edge of the moist airmass from eastern New Mexico into West Texas.

Thunderstorms that develop in this region will likely be severe. Supercells could produce large hail and a few severe 60-plus-mph wind gusts.

The FOX Forecast Center said that on Sunday, forecasts are reasonably good for severe thunderstorms to develop from northwest Texas into western and central Oklahoma northward into Kansas.

Moderate wind shear and atmospheric energy should support supercell development, with a potential for some large hail and wind damage. The threat should persist into the evening as scattered severe storms move eastward across the southern and central Plains.

The multi-day run of severe weather will continue right into Monday with thunderstorms expected to develop along a corridor of weak instability from central and north Texas northeastward into the Ozarks. Severe storms could threaten during the afternoon and evening hours, with damaging wind gusts and some large hail as the primary threats.

Severe weather may persist into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, that forecast remains uncertain at this time, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Multiple inches of rain to fall across 20-plus states

An emerging flooding rain event is expected to develop over the south-central U.S. by the weekend and early next week. Multiple days of widespread and heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns despite dry conditions over the past month.

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of southeast New Mexico and western Texas from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The FOX Forecast Center said the flood threat will grow each day, especially if the same areas receive impactful rain for multiple days in a row.

Sunday, in particular, will need to be watched closely across the southern Plains for more widespread flood issues.

The multi-day threat will likely continue into early next week while spreading northeastward over the Midwest in this pattern with the deep moisture locked in place.