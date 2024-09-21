Coastal storm, King Tides cause havoc along Eastern Seaboard

BOSTON - The combination of King Tides, a storm system off the Northeast, a significant onshore flow and the remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 are causing significant coastal issues from New England to Sunshine State, with impacts expected to linger into the first week of astronomical fall.

National Weather Service offices in the region have issued hundreds of miles of alerts, warning coastal residents, boaters and beachgoers about the threats and impacts.

Boats were tossed from their moorings in Massachusetts, at least two homes collapsed in North Carolina, roadways were underwater in the Carolinas and at least one swimmer was reported missing along Jacksonville Beach, Florida, all due to the rough surf conditions.

"The northeast flow, combined with the effects from the Harvest Moon have just caused havoc for parts of the East Coast from Downeast Maine to Florida," the NWS office in Boston said.

FOURTH HOME COLLAPSES INTO SURF ALONG NORTH CAROLINA’S OUTER BANKS

Included in the impact zone are abandoned homes around Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina where two structures fell into the ocean during a period of 24 hours.

No one was injured during the collapses, but the beach is now off-limits to swimmers due to debris in the water.

"Due to potentially dangerous debris on the beach and in the water to the north and south of the collapse site, temporary beach closures for public safety may be necessary…National Park Service staff will be on the beach again today to assist with moving debris above the high tide line," NPS staff stated.

Since 2020, at least nine homes in the immediate area have collapsed as the combination of storms and Mother Nature work to reclaim the beach.

The flooding during high tides was significant enough that authorities in Pawleys Island, South Carolina warned visitors to temporarily stay away from some of its roadways.

"It is a beautiful day here on Pawleys Island! However, we do advise all visitors to be extra careful during today’s high tide period. We are in a king tide cycle, which has caused flooding on many portions of our roadways this week...Please be advised that this tidal water is not so great for your car. If you do drive through a flooded section of roadway, please proceed very slowly to minimize any impacts to adjacent," the town posted on Facebook.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

SEVERAL DAMAGED HOMES DANGLE PRECARIOUSLY ALONG WASHED OUT FLORIDA BLUFF FROM NICOLE

The heightened water levels and rough seas are expected to persist as storm systems continue to traverse the Atlantic basin and the Moon approaches perigee, its closest point to Earth.

Due to the increased gravitational pull from Earth’s only natural satellite, higher-than-normal water levels, known as King Tides, are being experienced by coastal communities.

Two supermoon cycles remain this year: the Hunter’s Moon in October and the Beaver Moon on November 15.

The FOX Forecast Center expects that over the next two months, beaches and coastal communities, primarily along the Eastern Seaboard, will continue to face intermittent issues from high tides, including flooding, erosion and an increased risk of rip currents.