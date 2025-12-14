See it: Parts of the Northeastern U.S. transformed into a winter wonderland

Parts of the Northeastern U.S. have been hit with heavy snowfall all weekend long.

Major cities such as New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have seen accumulating snow as the weekend comes to a close.

For starters, New York City was transformed into a winter wonderland as residents across the five boroughs were covered in snow all Sunday morning.

Locations such as Central Park got hit the hardest, with just over an inch of snow blanketing the area.

Philadelphia was also hit hard by severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, more than 5 inches of snow fell in the city.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 22 degrees by 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Areas such as Clarksville, Pennsylvania, have experienced some of the heaviest snowfall, with 8 inches as the weekend ends.

Of course, you can’t talk about northeast snowfall without including part of Upstate New York, where people are all too familiar with intense winter weather conditions.

People in Fulton, New York, received 14 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, which is typical for the area.

Jersey City, New Jersey, also saw snowfall on Sunday, as people taking a stroll in the area observed 3.5 inches of snow in one day.

According to officials in Teaneck, New Jersey, a snow emergency was declared, advising residents to hold off on shoveling until snow plows clear streets.

This graphic shows the New York snow totals in the last 24 hours.

(FOX Weather)



Most of the Northeast is transforming into ideal winter conditions as we inch closer to the holiday season, giving people a sliver of hope for a white Christmas.

